Yuzvendra Chahal Has Chance to Surpass Jasprit Bumrah and become leading Indian Wicket Taker in T20 Cricket

Yuzvendra Chahal Has Chance To Become Leading T20 Wicket Taker: Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 65 wickets in T20 cricket so far. Jasprit Bumrah has 66 wickets to his name. If Chahal takes two more wickets, he will become the highest T20 wicket-taker for India.

In the second match of the T20 series against West Indies, Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal has a chance to become the highest T20 wicket-taker by the Indian bowler. In this case, he is just one wicket behind Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah has been rested in this series. So Chahal needs just two wickets and then he will be India’s number one T20 bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah has so far taken 66 wickets in 55 T20 matches. While Yuzvendra Chahal has 65 wickets in 51 T20Is. In such a situation, Chahal will become India’s leading wicket-taker as soon as he takes two wickets. But when it comes to the world’s leading T20 wicket-takers, there is no Indian bowler in the top-17. Jasprit Bumrah is currently at the 18th position.

Chahal has a chance to beat 5 bowlers

At the same time, Yuzvendra Chahal is at 22nd place in the list of wicket takers of T20 cricket. But one thing to note is that the four bowlers above him are just one wicket ahead of him and 21st-ranked Stuart Broad has 65 T20 wickets just above him. In such a situation, if Chahal takes two wickets, then he will move straight from 22nd to 17th place.

Shakib Al Hasan is the highest wicket-taker in T20 cricket. He has 117 wickets in 94 matches. Tim Southee is at number two, who has taken 111 wickets in 92 matches. Former Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga has taken 107 T20 wickets. Ajanta Mendis, Nuwan Kulasekara, Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah all have 66 T20 wickets to their names.

Out of this, Mendis and Kulasekara have retired. Santner and Bumrah are currently playing international cricket. Ravichandran Ashwin is behind Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 61 wickets in 51 T20 matches. Apart from this, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 54, Ravindra Jadeja 46 and Hardik Pandya have taken 42 T20 wickets.

Three matches will be played in the T20 series between India and West Indies. After winning the first match by 6 wickets, the Indian team leads the series 1-0. The second and third matches of the series will be played on February 18 and 20 respectively. That is, if Chahal plays the third match after the second match, then he will also have this chance if he is not able to take two wickets in the second match.