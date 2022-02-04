Yuzvendra Chahal Wife Dhanashree Verma Recover From Corona Says This Virus is Very Dangerous If There Is Life Then There Is World

Dhanashree Verma Recover From Corona: According to Dhanashree Verma, he had severe symptoms of corona. For this reason she was not able to cope with any normal activity.

Yuzvendra Chahal Wife Dhanashree Verma: Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife Dhanashree Verma had got corona. However, now he is healthy. He has started working out again from 4th February 2022. Dhanshree shared this information with her fans through social media on the evening of 4 February 2022.

Choreographer Dhanashree shared many of her pictures on Instagram. In this, she is seen in a boxing ring and wearing boxing gloves. He also wrote a long message with pictures, in which he told that he had severe symptoms of corona and how dangerous this virus is.

Dhanashree Verma wrote in his message, ‘Please read carefully and share your thoughts with me. First of all I will thank God that I am healthy now. I am able to resume my workout from today i.e. 4th February 2022. After this he posted an emoji with Namaste.

Dhanashree wrote, ‘I became corona positive in the first week of January 2022. Believe me friends, it was not mild (mild symptoms). I had severe symptoms. I could not even do normal activities. This clearly means that this virus can affect in different ways in different bodies.

He wrote, ‘To be honest, being alone during this (quarantine) and trying to recover from Kovid affected me mentally and physically too. Fortunately, my test report after 12 days came negative, but the symptoms after Kovid are not good.

Dhanashree Verma said, ‘Both the level from physical to mental energy is at ground zero. One of my major concerns was my weight gain as I was in bed. I am still eating too much. But trust me guys. I don’t want anyone to stress about their body the way I did while doing all this.’

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s wife said, ‘Your weight is affected after Kovid, but once you return to your routine things become normal, as I am currently experiencing, so Kovid- My only request to the people battling with 19 (COVID-19) is that please don’t stress about your weight and body.

He wrote, ‘If there is life, there is a world. Look at me now I am back with a bang. I look forward to continuing this healthy lifestyle. So please take care of yourself, eat plenty and feed everyone. Lots of love to you guys. Stay safe, stay happy.