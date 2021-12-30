Yuzvendra Chahal wife Dhanshree Verma song song Abhishek Bachchan film Refugee Sonu Nigam Alka Yagnik playback singer husband comment finally Watch Video

Dhanshree and Chahal’s love story came into limelight in the lockdown in 2020. The two got engaged in August and tied the knot on 22 December 2020. Dhanashree comes from a Marathi family. His father is a big businessman.

Dhanshree Verma, wife of Indian cricket team’s star spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in limited overs format, often shares her dancing videos on social media. Now he is in discussion about his singing video. He has shared his singing video on Instagram.

In the video, he has sung the song of Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor starrer film Refugee, released in the year 2000. The lyrics of the song are- ‘Mere Humsafar Mere Humsafar Mere Paas Aa…’. This song in the film was picturized on Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor.

The song was given by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik. Music was by Anu Malik. Dhanashree wrote in the caption of the video, ‘It is more than music. This is me in my spare time. Sing, express, love and tune into your life. I think I should make something in it too.

Yuzvendra Chahal has also commented on this post of Dhanashree. Chahal wrote, finally. After this, he has also posted many emoji with red heart. Seeing the video, it can be said that as much as Dhanshree is a great dancer, she is also a singer.

Dhanashree had posted a video on Instagram in March this year as well. In that video, Dhanashree sang the song ‘Teri Yaad Humsafar’. Fans liked that video of him a lot. Then he wrote in the caption of the video, ‘Music has always been a very important factor in my life…. I think I got this quality from my mother. This is for you mother. You can see that video of Dhanashree below.

Apart from being a choreographer, Dhanashree is also a Doctor (Dentist). She is often seen making new dance videos through her channel on YouTube. Dhanshree is followed by more than 44 lakh people on Instagram. Dhanashree has 25.8 lakh followers on YouTube.

