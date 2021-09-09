Yuzvendra Chahal World T20 Dhanashree Verma: Yuzvendra Chahal Wife Dhanshree Verma Post Emotional Message After T20 World Cup: Dhanashree Yujvendra Chahal Could Not Endure Injustice, Wrote This Post For Husband

A day after leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was left out of India’s 15-man squad for the ICC T20 World Cup, his wife and choreographer Dhanashree Verma reacted. Chahal is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20I.

Chahal has taken 63 wickets in 49 matches at an average of 25.30 and an economy rate of 8.32. However, he was not named in Wednesday’s World Cup squad. India selected five spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakraborty, Akshar Patel and Rahul Chahar.



Dhanashree Verma’s Insta Story

Following the announcement, Chahal was dropped from the squad for the T20 World Cup, sparking outrage on social media. Through her story on Instagram, Dhanashree wrote, ‘Mom says this time will have to go by too. Raise your head and live because talent and good deeds are always with you. This time also has to pass. God is always great.

Asked about the reason behind Chahal’s dismissal, Chetan Sharma, a former India fast bowler and chairman of the selection committee, said he wanted a fast spinner. Chahal will now be seen playing in the second round of IPL 2021 in the UAE from Royal Challengers Bangalore.