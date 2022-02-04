Yvette Nicole Brown Net Worth



What Is Yvette Nicole Brown’s Net Worth?

Yvette Nicole Brown is an American actress, comedienne, host, writer, and producer who has a net worth of $4 million. Brown is best known for starring as Shirley Bennett on NBC’s “Community” (2009–2015), and she played Helen Dubois on “Drake & Josh” (2004–2007), Danielle “Dani” Duncan on “The Odd Couple” (2015–2017), Nora Rogers on “Mom” (2018–2019), and Sherilyn Thomas on “Big Shot” (2021–present).

Yvette has more than 140 acting credits to her name, including the films “Hotel for Dogs” (2009), “The Ugly Truth” (2009), “Avengers: Endgame” (2019), and “Lady and the Tramp” (2019) and the television series “The Big House” (2004), “The Soul Man” (2012–2016), and “The Mayor” (2017–2018). Brown has hosted “Cosplay Melee” (2017) and “The Big Fib” (2020), and she voiced Principal Amanda Waller on the animated series “DC Super Hero Girls” (2015–2018) and “Lego DC Super Hero Girls” (2017) and several direct-to-DVD movies. She has also lent her voice to “Pound Puppies” (2010–2013), “Elena of Avalor” (2016–2020), “Penn Zero: Part-Time Hero” (2017), “Lego Star Wars: The Freemaker Adventures” (2017), “SuperMansion” (2017–2019), “The Loud House” (2019–2021), and “Central Park” (2021). Yvette wrote and produced the 2019 film “Always a Bridesmaid,” and she produced “The Big Fib” as well as the 2017 documentary “Be Prepared to Stop” and the 2020 film “Definition Please.”

Early Life

Yvette Nicole Brown was born on August 12, 1971, in East Cleveland, Ohio. Yvette’s parents divorced when she was just 1 year old, and she has an older brother named Paris. Sadly, her mother passed away in 2021. Brown attended Warrensville Heights High School, graduating in 1989, and in 2009, she was inducted into the school’s hall of fame. After high school, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from the University of Akron in 1994. As a college student, Yvette was chosen for initiation into the National Leadership Honors Society, Omicron Delta Kappa, and she joined the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Delta Pi chapter. After graduating from college, Brown enrolled in acting classes in Hollywood.

Career

Yvette first starred in commercials, then she made her film debut in 2000’s “His Woman, His Wife.” She guest-starred on “For the People” (2002), “Do Over” (2002), “Girlfriends” (2003), “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (2004), “Two and a Half Men” (2004), and “7th Heaven” (2004), and she starred as Eartha Cleveland on the 2004 ABC series “The Big House.” From 2004 to 2007, she had a recurring role as Helen Dubois on Nickelodeon’s “Drake & Josh,” and around this time, she appeared in the films “Little Black Book” (2004), “The Island” (2005), “The Kid & I” (2005), “Dreamgirls” (2006), and “The Neighbor” (2007). Brown reprised the role of Helen Dubois in the 2008 TV movie “Merry Christmas, Drake & Josh.” She guest-starred on “That’s So Raven” (2005), “That ’70s Show” (2005), “Malcolm in the Middle” (2006), “House” (2006), “Half & Half” (2006), “The Office” (2007), “Entourage” (2007), and “Boston Legal” (2007), and in 2008, she co-starred with Eddie Murphy in “Meet Dave” and with Ben Stiller, Jack Black, and Robert Downey Jr. in “Tropic Thunder.” In 2009, Yvette appeared in the films “Hotel for Dogs,” “500 Days of Summer,” and “The Ugly Truth,” and she began starring as Shirley Bennett on the NBC sitcom “Community.” She was a main cast member for the first five seasons and a guest star on the sixth season (which aired on Yahoo! Screen), appearing in 99 episodes.

Brown appeared in the films “Repo Men” (2010) and “Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters” (2013), and she guest-starred on “Victorious” (2011), “Chuck” (2011), “Psych” (2014), “Melissa & Joey” (2014), “Benched” (2014), “Hot in Cleveland” (2015), and “Last Man Standing” (2015). She had a recurring role as Robyn on TV Land’s “The Soul Man,” a spin-off of “Hot in Cleveland,” from 2012 to 2016. From 2015 to 2017, Yvette starred as Danielle “Dani” Duncan on the CBS sitcom “The Odd Couple” alongside Thomas Lennon and Matthew Perry, and she portrayed Shirley Bivins in the 2017 BET miniseries “The New Edition Story.” From 2017 to 2018, she played Dina Rose on ABC’s “The Mayor,” and she had a recurring role as Nora Rogers on the CBS series “Mom” from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, Brown played Phyllis Jenkins, S.H.I.E.L.D Agent in “Avengers: Endgame,” Pastor Althea Brody in “Always a Bridesmaid,” and Aunt Sarah in “Lady and the Tramp,” and she guest-starred on “Dear White People” and “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” In recent years, Yvette has appeared in the film “Broken Diamonds” (2021), the television shows “Will & Grace” (2020), and “Call Me Kat” (2021), and the Disney+ special “Muppets Haunted Mansion” (2021). In 2021, she began starring as Sherilyn Thomas on the Disney+ series “Big Shot.”

Personal Life

Yvette has served on the SAG-AFTRA National Board since 2019, and she ran for president of the organization’s Los Angeles local in 2021. Brown is a caregiver for her father, who has Alzheimer’s, and after leaving “Community,” she moved him from Ohio into her Los Angeles home. In 2020, she spoke to “Guideposts” about the experience, stating, “It’s such a gift from God that, at my dad’s toughest moment, I’m in a position to be there for him. The whole point of being a person of faith is to endure hardship with grace and decency. And to be able to provide that same level of decency and a sense of dignity to those who are going through it. That’s what my goal is with my dad—to give him an honorable life and a fun life and a dignified life as long as he’s with me.”

Awards and Nominations

In 2021, Brown earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “A Black Lady Sketch Show.” For “Community,” she won a Gracie Allen Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress – Comedy Series (2011), and the cast received a Gold Derby Award for Ensemble of the Year (2012) and a “TV Guide” Award for Favorite Ensemble (2012). Yvette earned a Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival award for Best Supporting Actress in a Short for “Cuddle Party” in 2016, and she received NAACP Image Award nominations for Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance for “Elena of Avalor” (2018) and Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture (Television) for “Always a Bridesmaid” (2020).

Brown earned Online Film & Television Association Award nominations for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Dear White People” (2020) and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” (2021), and she also received a Black Reel Awards for Television nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress, Comedy Series for “Dear White People” in 2020. She earned a Hollywood Critics Association Television Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama for “Big Shot” in 2021. Yvette has also received four Behind the Voice Actors Award nominations: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series – Children’s/Educational for “Pound Puppies” (2014), Best Female Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Guest Role for “Star vs. the Forces of Evil” (2017), and Best Vocal Ensemble in a TV Special/Direct-to-DVD Title or Short for “DC Super Hero Girls: Hero of the Year” (2016) and “Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Brain Drain” (2018).