Zach Edey, Mason Gillis help No. 5 Purdue knock off Northwestern



Pardu looked a little tired. Jaden has struggled in Ivy. The same is true of Trevion Williams.

Fortunately, Boilermakers has one of the deepest rosters in college basketball.

Jack Eddy had 14 points and eight rebounds and Purdue moved to first place in the Big Ten with a 70-64 win over Northwest on Wednesday night.

Extending eight games in 21 days, the Boilermakers (23-4, 12-4) shot 45% off the field and made 14 turnovers in one of the toughest performances by the most skilled teams in the country. But they kept the Wildcats at 35% shooting and controlled the glass with a 39-34 rebounding advantage.

Mason Gillis and Eric Hunter Jr. Each scored 11 points as Purdue advanced a half-game from No. 12 Illinois to the top of the conference. The Boilermakers swept their season series against Ilini.

“We’ve got 10 people who can go on a minute’s notice, so it’s always the next man up mentality,” Gillis said.

After seeing his team win for the eighth time in nine games, coach Matt Painter has acknowledged the extended toll on his boilermakers.

“It’s up to you. You don’t just talk about it as a coach,” he said. “You try to do something to help them. You know, practice small, challenge them, try to keep them on edge. … It’s not all physical. The emotional part is so important.”

Ravi Beran had 13 points for Northwest (12-12, 5-10), and Pete Nance finished with 12 points. The Wildcats have dropped their last 11 games against the Boilermakers, losing 80-60 in their first meeting of the season in January. 23.

“I think they’re a really good team,” Byrne said. “They’ve obviously brought down two really good guys. It sets the tone. They have some good guard play, like pushing it in transition. Ivey is a quick break for one person.”

Northwest held Ivy to eight points in a 12-shoot for 2 and 6-foot-10 Williams finished with just four points. Ivey averaged 17.4 points in a team-high game, and Williams averaged 12.3 points.

Off-night for Ivey and Williams meant boilermakers needed 7-foot-4 AD deliveries – and he did. Gilles, Hunter and Sasha Stefanovic have also done some great dramas.

Boilermakers took control, starting 6-0 in the second half. Ivey converted a three-point playoff with the help of Eddie, making it 39-28 with 17:59 left.

Julian Roper II’s 3-pointer pulled the Northwest into the seven, but Purdue responded with a 10-2 run. Gilles and Stefanovic each hit 3 before Williams’ jumper 6:39 with 62-47 remaining.

Gilles made three seconds in the second half. He has scored zero runs for the loss of 6 wickets in his previous two matches.

“I try to get the emotion out of the shooting. Miss or make,” Gillis said. “If I get an open shot, it’s going up.”

Big picture

Purdue: Stopping their slow offensive start, the Boilermakers matched the school’s best 27-game start 25-2 in the 1987-88 season. Boiler manufacturers were also 23-4 in 1994, 1996, 1998, 2010 and 2018.

Northwest: Ryan Young’s hand went numb after he injured his arm in the second half and he left the game. Coach Chris Collins says he is OK. Young’s positive prediction was an optimistic note for another difficult night for wild cats. Bu Bui, who averaged a team-high 15.1 points, closed out the first half. He finished with 11 points in 3 for 10.

Coming next

Purdue: Hosts the Ratgars on Sunday.

Northwest: Saturday afternoon in Minnesota.