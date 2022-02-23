Sports

Zach Johnson hired as US Ryder Cup captain

Two-time major champion Jack Johnson is taking over the captaincy of the Ryder Cup, leading an American team that is trying to end 30 years without winning on European soil.

Three people with knowledge of the decision have confirmed the removal of the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the US PGA has not yet announced Johnson’s election.

The PGA has scheduled a press conference Monday morning to announce the new captain.

The decision is not surprising. Johnson, 45, has been an assistant captain in each of the last two games, and the U.S. team has moved on to captaincy since its earlier involvement.

The 2023 matches are scheduled for Marco Simon in Italy. The Americans are coming out of the way of the biggest Ryder Cup in the country, with captain Steve Streiker of Wisconsin beating Europe 19-9 at Whistling Strait last September.

The striker was part of the Ryder Cup committee – three PGA Tour players and three American PGA executives – chosen by the next captain.

Europe has yet to announce its next captain, a process that has slowed as some candidates consider joining a Saudi-funded rival league that has yet to take the field.

File - US captain Jim Furik, right, outside Paris, standing next to co-captain Jack Johnson at the driving range at Le Golf National in Guinecourt, France, Tuesday, September 25, 2018. AP knows Johnson has been named captain of the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.

(AP Photo / Matt Dunham, file)

Tony Finau was asked on the Riviera last week if he could imagine Johnson as captain of the Ryder Cup, backed him and described him as a “great leader”.

“He’s an older generation player and a person with a new generation approach to the game,” Finau said. “He’s lived in both worlds. He’s got a great perspective on the game and the team environment.”

Johnson has played in five Ryder Cups, part of a hardsrabble career that began with him driving the country to play mini-tours outside of college and has now included 12 wins on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 2007 and the British Open in 2015. St. Andrews.

After describing himself as a “normal guy” from Cedar Rapids, Iowa, he joined Tiger Woods, Nick Faldo, Save Balesteros, Jack Nicholas and Sam Snead as the only players to win at the Augusta National and St. Andrews.

Xander Schauffele, reflecting Johnson’s time on the Whistling Strait, said that while Johnson was light as a non-playing assistant captain, it was not enough to hide his competition.

He thought Johnson’s playing career gave him insight as a potential captain.

“You see his game and what he’s achieved,” Schaffel said. “He’s a short guy, like the old-school type. If you get in trouble, chip out and hit and put your wedges very well. If you think of this type of player, they have to be very precise and disciplined. Who made it? He has fought a lot.

“I can feel how important everything is to her and how much she wants to win.”

The Americans have won only four Ryder Cups in the last 13 times and their last win away from home was in 1993 in Belfry, England.

The Ryder Cup goes back to odd-numbered years when 2020 matches were postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 epidemic. There was a full house of fans in Whistling Strait, but they were irresistible to the Americans because of the travel ban.

