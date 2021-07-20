Zach King Age, Height, Biography 2020 Wiki, Equity, Girlfriend
Zach King that is Internet star Known as FinalCutKing Accumulated people 7 million subscribers on YouTube..he Very popular on Vine, in 2014 he Streamy Awards for the best vine creativity. He received him Pilot license Has completed 2 marathon Before reaching 25 years old.. In 2016 he became a competitor on The amazing race 28..He’s done 23 million followers On Instagram.
..
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Zack Michael King
|nickname
|Final cut king
|Known name
|Zach King
|Birthday
|February 4, 1990
|age
|30 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Portland, Oregon
|Birthplace
|Portland, Oregon
|Current place of residence
|Portland, Oregon
|Country of Citizenship
|American
|Profession
|Tiktok Star & Magician
|Marriage status
|married
|wife
|Rachel Holm
|religion
|Christian
|Zodiac
|Aquarius
|Eating habits
|vegetarian
Education, family, ethnicity, girlfriend:-
|school name
|Homeschooling
|College / university
|Biola University, La Mirada, California
|Educational background
|Cinema and Media Arts
|Ethnicity
|Christian
|Father’s name
|unknown
|Mother’s name
|unknown
|Brother’s name
|Three brothers: Katie (adopted child) And two younger sisters, one of them Annie
|Sister name
|No sisters
|Spouse / wife name
|Rachel Holm
|Child (child) name
|Two sons
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
- 2009 – London Film Festival # 1 on HP Advertising.
- 2009 – Winner of the Critics Award at the Bridgestone Tire Safety Scholar Teen Driver Video Contest.
- 2010 – 1st London Film Festival: Heart Brand Advertising.
- 2010 – Bridgestone Safety Scientist Winner..
- 2012 – Vidcon Golden Poop Award.
- 2013 – YouTube Next Up Creator Contest.
Zach King Posted his first video to Ticktaku,Previously Musical.ly, On February 28, 2016, he escaped from his cell.His video caption is “I need to help you get the bail.He gathered the following people 44.7 million He is a follower of popular apps and is the third most followed user on TikTok.
Zach King Also, the most viewed posts December 9, 2019 TikTok.. The video shows him riding on a broomstick, later showing that he is actually using a mirror.The video caption is “They refused my application to Hogwarts, but I still found a way to become a wizard.”
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|4 million dollars (about)
|Monthly salary / income
|$ 14,500 (approx.)
|Home address
|Rossmoor, Orange County, California
|Street address
|Rossmoor, Orange County, California
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Italian
|Favorite actor
|Tom cruise
|Favorite actress
|Lori Loughlin
|Favorite color
|Blue
|Favorite hobby
|Singing, dancing, acting
|Favorite cricket player
|David Warner
|Favorite destination
|Rome, New York, Paris, London
|Favorite singer
|Nicki Minaj
|Favorite movie
|Stranger Things
Figure measurements, chest size, height and weight:-
|hair color
|brown
|Eye color
|brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 8 inches
|Meters – 1.72 m
|Centimeter – 172 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 75 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Chest size – 38
|Waist size – 32 inches
|Hip size – 34 inches
|Figure measurement – 38-32-34
|Shoe size – 9 US
