Zach Parise scores twice, Islanders topple tired Kraken 5-2

13 seconds ago
Jack Paris scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third game in a row and the New York Islanders began their journey with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

New York have won just the second of their last six games, jumping early and beating the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights. Seattle has lost five in a row.

It was his first multigole game in Paris since January 14, 2020, when he played for Minnesota against Pittsburgh.

“His numbers haven’t been surprising in the last few years, but it’s other parts of this game that are so valuable,” said Island coach Barry Trots.

Kyle Palmerry scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cigicas added his fifth goal of the season after a last board rebound as the Islanders were leading 4-0.

Matthew Barzal was upset all night and assisted on a Paris goal towards the end of the first period. Barzal played four years of junior hockey for the Seattle Thunderbirds, leading them to the Western Hockey League Championship in their final season.

“It looked like he was pretty excited to be back in Seattle, it has a lot of Thunderbird jerseys, including ‘Barzel’,” Paris said. “She was flying from the start.”

Nelson’s goal at 8:53 of the first period was his team’s 18th best of the season and the first goal scored by the Islanders in the last 13 games. Paris’ first goal was initially waived for goalkeeper intervention, but the islanders challenged the call and it was canceled in a video review.

Seattle Kraken goalkeeper Philip Grubauer stops in the first leg of the Seattle team's NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, against the New York Islands.

Seattle Kraken goalkeeper Philip Grubauer stops in the first leg of the Seattle team’s NHL hockey game on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, against the New York Islands.
(AP Photo / Stephen Brushare)

Paris added an empty-net goal with 1:58 remaining.

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and rarely tested for the first 30 minutes of the game. At 10:33 of the second period, when Cesicus gave the Islanders a 4-0 lead, Kraken had just six shots on Sorokin.

Seattle coach Dave Hackstall said: “We didn’t have much energy at first, and somehow we had to give that injection of life something aggressive as soon as possible.” “And we didn’t find it.”

Seattle goalkeeper Philip Grubauer, meanwhile, saved 31 shots from the start. Grubauer posted the first shutout in franchise history in a 3-0 win over the Islanders in the final game before the All-Star break earlier this month.

Seattle forward Yannie Gourde said: “We didn’t hit the dramas fast and it’s hard to get out when you can’t do it.” “Once we were able to go and get better at the formation and get into the (offensive) zone, we’ll see how good a team we are.”

Gourde scored for Seattle in the second period for his 11th goal without assists and Riley Shehan scored early in the third period, thanks to an awkward bounce off the last board. Kraken got two great chances from Morgan Gecky and Vince Dunn who saved Sorokin shortly after.

“He’s saved quite a bit,” Trots said. “It was probably a tough game for him because he didn’t have much work for the first 30 minutes, and then the last 20 or so we gave him a lot of work.”

Chara’s record

Island defender Jedeno Chara holds the NHL record for most games played by a defender while taking ice in the first period. Chara appeared in her 1,651st game, tied to Chris Chelios by a defender. Chara, who will turn 45 next month, made her debut with the islanders in the 1997-98 season. He played with Ottawa, Washington and spent 14 seasons with Boston.

Chara got help in scoring in the empty net of Paris.

Comments: Seattle de Carson Sosi and F. Jonas Donskoi scratched. Donskoi appeared in 51 of 52 games. … New York G. Semion Varlamov was activated from the COVID-19 protocol. Varlamov was placed in protocol on 12 February. … Seattle coach Dave Hackstall says an update on F. Jaden Schwartz’s timeline could come in a few days. Schwartz missed 22 games after hand surgery, but has resumed skating.

Coming next

Islanders: Thursday in San Jose.

Kraken: Welcome to Boston on Thursday.

