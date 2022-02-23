World

Zach Parise Scores Twice, Islanders Topple Tired Kraken – Gadget Clock

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Zach Parise Scores Twice, Islanders Topple Tired Kraken – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Zach Parise Scores Twice, Islanders Topple Tired Kraken – Gadget Clock

Zach Parise Scores Twice, Islanders Topple Tired Kraken – Gadget Clock

SEATTLE (AP) — Zach Parise scored twice and added an assist, Brock Nelson scored for the third straight game, and the New York Islanders opened their road trip with a 5-2 win over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

New York won for just the second time in the last six games, jumping out to an early lead and overwhelming the Kraken, who were playing their third game in four nights. Seattle has lost five straight.

Tri-State Area Parents Say It’s Taking Months, Even Years, To Find Therapy Services For Children With Autism

Kyle Palmeri scored his fourth goal in his last four games and Casey Cizikas added his fifth of the season after a rebound off the end boards as the Islanders built a 4-0 lead.

Mathew Barzal was a nuisance all night and assisted on Parise’s goal late in the first period. Barzal played four years of junior hockey for the Seattle Thunderbirds, leading them to the Western Hockey League championship in his final season.

Nelson’s goal at 8:53 of the first period was his team-best 18th of the season and just the second time in the last 13 games the Islanders scored first. Parise’s first goal was initially waived off for goalie interference, but the Islanders challenged the call and it was overturned on video review.

Parise added an empty-net goal with 1:58 left.

Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and was barely tested for the first 30 minutes of the game. When Cizikas gave the Islanders a 4-0 lead at 10:33 of the second period, the Kraken had just six shots on Sorokin.

READ Also  Conor Lamb Enters 2022 Pennsylvania Senate Race

Meanwhile, Seattle goaltender Philipp Grubauer was peppered with shots from the start and made 31 saves. Grubauer posted the first shutout in franchise history earlier this month in a 3-0 win over the Islanders in the last game before the All-Star break.

Yanni Gourde scored unassisted off a faceoff for Seattle late in the second period for his 11th goal of the season and Riley Sheahan scored early in the third period, thanks to an awkward bounce off the end boards. The Kraken had two great chances from Morgan Geekie and Vince Dunn moments later that were saved by Sorokin.

Suspect Steals SUV With 11-Year-Old Inside In East Harlem; Father And Son Recount Frightening Ordeal

CHARA RECORD

Islanders defenseman Zdeno Chara tied the NHL record for most games played by a defenseman when he took the ice in the first period. Chara appeared in his 1,651st game, tying him with Chris Chelios for most games by a defenseman. Chara, who will turn 45 next month, debuted during the 1997-98 season with the Islanders. He also played with Ottawa, Washington and spent 14 seasons with Boston.

Chara got the assist on Parise’s empty-net goal.

NOTES: Seattle scratched D Carson Soucy and F Jonas Donskoi. Donskoi had appeared in 51 of 52 games. … New York G Semyon Varlamov was activated from COVID-19 protocol. Varlamov was placed in protocol on Feb. 12. … Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said there could be an update coming in a few days on the timeline of F Jaden Schwartz. Schwartz has missed 22 games following hand surgery, but has resumed skating.

READ Also  Los Angeles Rams fans take to streets in downtown LA to celebrate 2022 Super Bowl win; unlawful assembly declared

UP NEXT

Islanders: At San Jose on Thursday.

Kraken: Hosts Boston on Thursday.

Long Island Hospital Welcomes Twins On Palindrome Tuesday

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

#Zach #Parise #Scores #Islanders #Topple #Tired #Kraken #CBS #York

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Bridgewater community gathers outside of police department demanding disciplinary action against officers in viral mall fight

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment