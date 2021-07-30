Zach Wilson’s Arrival Is Just Enough to Stoke Jets’ Dreams

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – As Zach Wilson was on a red-eyed flight from California to the East Coast early Thursday morning, he stretched out in one of those top-notch seats that converts into a bed. He slept a lot, he says.

The rude awakening came on Friday morning against NFL defensemen on the shiny green grass of the Jets’ training ground.

Wilson, the young quarterback the Jets hope to lead them to a second Super Bowl in more than half a century, had a tough inauguration on his first day of NFL training camp. There were missed passes, a potential sack and a bad interception after Wilson missed the first two days of camp because he and the team had failed to resolve contract negotiations.

“I wouldn’t say I’m late,” Wilson said. “It was still only my first live bullets. It’s just getting back into the mix. I know my pieces, I know my missions. I know what’s going on and I just have to run.