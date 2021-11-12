Zadie Smith’s First Play Brings Chaucer to Her Beloved Northwest London



Smith translated Chaucer’s Middle English into a local language she called “North Vision” and her “Wife of Wilsden” was Alvita, a British woman born in Jamaica in the mid-50’s who adorned herself with fake gold chains, fake Jimmy Choo. Hills lays. And London speaks in a mixture of slang and patois. Her story takes the form of an 18th century Jamaican folktale. Like her ancestors, Alvita has been married five times and is not afraid to speak her mind.

Back and forth with her religious aunt P about sex and religion, Alvita tells her: “It’s true Paul said / We don’t want him to have sex for fun – / But it wasn’t like that: Commandment number one. Auntie, I call what you call law advice.

Referring to her character, Claire Perkins, who plays Alvita, said, “She strives for personal happiness.”

Perkins added: “She is always looking for something new, and she is always in the middle of her life.

The conversion of Allison of Bath to Alvita in northwest London was not a big leap for Smith. In a preface to a script published by Penguin this month, she wrote: “Alison’s voice – harsh, honest, cheeky, reprehensible, insulting, derogatory – I have heard and loved all my life: in the flat, at school here, in my childhood playground, and later in my adult pub.”

Smith does not consider the importance of northwest London in her work. “If you grew up on the side of the road, it means something to you,” Smith said. “It was never my intention when I started, but it’s about the neighborhood. It really entertains me. ”

For Rubasingham, the play is in a sense a celebration of setting, but it is also a confession of the hardships that the region had to endure during the epidemic.