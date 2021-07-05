Zahaan Prithviraj Kapoor Going To Debut In Bollywood – Another lamp of Kapoor family’s entry in Bollywood will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s film

New Delhi. The Kapoor family has always been dominated by the Bollywood film industry. Chirag of every generation has made his name bright on the basis of his special acting as soon as he stepped into the film industry. Therefore, in every generation of this family, someone or the other has managed to make his place by becoming a star. Now another new face from this family is coming down to try his luck.

Jahan ready for debut

Jahaan Prithviraj Kapoor, the grandson of late actor Shashi Kapoor, is all set to make his Bollywood debut in a thriller drama.

Jahan was trained

This action-thriller film being made on a very large scale is going to be directed by Anubhav Sinha. Hansal Mehta will direct this film. Aditya Rawal will be in the lead role along with Jahan in this film. Both of them have been trained for many months for their characters.

Anubhav and Hansal wanted to bring new faces

Anubhav Sinha said, ‘Jahan and Aditya are working very hard for this film. Looking at their hard work, now it seems that the audience will feel that they are not looking at any star but character, the shooting of the film has started but its name has not been announced yet.