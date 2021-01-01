Zaheer Khan praises Bumrah: Zaheer Khan praises Jaspreet Bumrah: Zaheer Khan praises Jaspreet Bumrah

New Delhi

India last won the series in England in 2007. Fast bowler Zaheer Khan took 20 wickets in three Tests. Zaheer concentrated his energy after the Jelly Bean incident in Nottingham and the left-arm fast bowler took five wickets for India in the second innings.

When Zaheer Khan was batting during the first innings, Kevin Peterson, standing in the slip, threw jellybeans at him. This made Zaheer very angry. A similar incident happened with Jaspreet Bumrah in this series. When he came to bat, England’s fast bowlers kept throwing bouncers at him. But Bumrah responded brilliantly. He played well with both the ball and the bat and was instrumental in India’s historic victory.

Zaheer Khan is very happy to see the way Jaspreet Bumrah has focused on his anger. He is happy that Bumrah has not lost his peace. Zaheer told CricketBuzz, ‘If he can handle himself like this in times of anger and perform like that, I think he should tease the opposing team himself many times. Look at how good a bowler he is but he didn’t take a single wicket in the first innings. I think he must have cared a lot about it.

The whole incident started with England’s left. Here Jaspreet Bumrah came in to bat and he threw some bouncers to James Anderson. The great England player did not like this story.

Zaheer further said, “After this, the incident took a new turn. England’s fast bowlers put a short pitch to Bumrah. All of this inspired Bumrah a lot. He immediately concentrated his anger. The spirit with which he bowled has to be appreciated.

When the England team was batting. Oli Robinson and Jose Butler then held the match to a draw. England were expected to save the match. It was at this point that Bumrah bowled a brilliant slow ball that Robinson missed. He catches in front of the wicket and becomes lbw.

Zaheer further said, ‘Throwing a slow ball is a challenging task. But to get a round wicket and throw the batsman lbw from this angle, you have to bowl very close to the wicket, which is never easy. Bumrah worked very hard.

