Zaid Darbar Was About to quit the marriage with Gauahar Khan for not putting up mehendi | Zaid Darbar was about to break the relationship for not applying Mehndi, Gauahar Khan handled the matter like this on the last occasion

New Delhi: Actress Gauahar Khan often posts videos and photos with her husband on social media. The chemistry of both is also well-liked. In December last year, both were tied in the bond of marriage, but knowing you, the marriage of this couple, who fell in love, was about to stop due to Zaid’s insistence.

Mehndi and Rishta

Gauahar Khan is busy promoting her film ’14 Phere’ these days. His character in the film is being well-liked. In a YouTube interview given about the film, Gauhar told how she managed marriage and her work. In an interview given in Coffee Time with Griha, Gauahar Khan told how Zaid had said at the last moment that if he does not apply mehndi on his hand, then he will not get married.

husband supported

The actress told that at the time of marriage, Zaid had said that he would manage everything, manage all the work schedules. But if I do not apply mehndi on my hand, then they will not do this marriage. Gauahar told that Zaid went with me after marriage and did not leave me alone in the shoots. The good thing happened to me that after the arrival of marriage, all my shoots were of marriage scenes. Because of this, I did not face any problem with mehndi hands.

Gauahar and Zaid’s work

Let us tell you that Zaid Darbar is a choreographer and keeps sharing his dancing videos on YouTube. Gauahar Khan’s film ’14 Phere’ has been released recently. Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda have played lead roles in this film. Earlier, Gauhar Khan appeared in the web series Tandav. Saif Ali Khan was in the lead role in this political drama series. Also Sunil Grover, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Dimple Kapadia, Dino Morea and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub also played an important role in this series.

