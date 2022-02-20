Zaira Wasim criticizes hijab ban, says Hijab is not a choice but an obligation in Islam

Zaira Wasim has written a long post on social media regarding the Hijab issue, which is becoming increasingly viral.

The issue of hijab is hot all over the country these days. While all the celebrities have given their opinion on this issue so far, now former actress Zaira Wasim has written a long post on social media opposing the hijab ban. Zaira Wasim has called it an obligation to God.

Zaira Wasim wrote, “I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and humility, oppose this whole system where women are being stopped and harassed just to fulfill a religious commitment. Is.”

Zaira Wasim left the Bollywood film industry in the year 2019. The reason for leaving the film industry was also told by Zaira Wasim to Islam. Now, the Dangal actress is slowly getting back on Instagram. In a recent post on the photo-sharing app, Zaira talked about the Karnataka hijab case. Zaira shared a long note on Instagram in which she criticized the ban on hijab and the harassment faced by several students in Karnataka.

Zaira writes in her note, “The inherited belief of preferring the hijab is a misinformation. This breeds ignorance. Hijab in Islam is not a choice but an obligation and an obligation. A woman wears the hijab as if the hijab is fulfilling an obligation given to her by God and completely dedicates herself to the one she loves.”

She further writes, “I, as a woman who wears the hijab with gratitude and modesty, I oppose, and oppose, this whole system where women are stopped and harassed for making only one religious commitment. He is going.”

Zaira Wasim said that it is unjust for Muslim women to choose between education and hijab. “It is a clear injustice to set up a system against Muslim women where they should decide between education and hijab or leave it. You are trying to force them to make a very specific choice that shows your agenda and then criticizing them when they are caught up in the things you have made. There is no other option to force them to choose differently. If this isn’t bias then what is?”

Zaira Wasim also said that it is sad that all this is being done ‘in the name of empowerment’. “Above all, creating a mask that all this is being done in the name of empowerment is even worse. This is very sad.”

Let us tell you that the matter started from Government Girls PU College, Udupi. Six girl students here alleged that they were barred from attending class for wearing headscarf. Gradually, apart from Udupi, the matter caught on in other colleges as well. Hijab was banned in many colleges. After which there was strong opposition to it.

Meanwhile, a video spread on social media in which a student wearing a burqa reaches the college. After this, a bunch of boys wearing saffron scarves start shouting slogans and start chasing the girl student. The girl student is also seen raising slogans of Allahu Akbar.