Zaki Anwari dies after falling from plane: Afghan young footballer

He had not seen the previous regime of the Taliban. But you may have heard of it from your father. And he doesn’t want that secret again as much as he would have heard. He had dreams of a new Afghanistan. To see your dreams come true in the new country. He had to decide the destination by his own steps. But dreams of his aspirations caught the Taliban’s attention. He had dreams of making history with the art of his footsteps. Wings …Zaki Anwar, 19, did not expect this to happen to her. He wanted to make a name for himself in the world of football. The number 10 was written on his T-shirt. The same thing happens with the shirts of the biggest footballers in the world. This was the number on Maradona’s T-shirt and Lionel Messi is playing with this number in Barcelona. Maybe he’s a Messi fan. Maybe his eyes ever dreamed of playing with Messi.

He wanted to fly his country’s flag on the world stage. But it’s all over. The mystery of the gun-shattering shattered his dream, like thousands of others.

Pictures surfaced on Monday showing thousands of people running along the runway with a U.S. Air Force plane. Some people were trying to hang on to it. The Directorate General of Physical Education and Sports of Afghanistan confirmed Anwar’s death in a Facebook post. “It is very sad that Zaki Anwari, a member of the country’s national junior football team, died in an accident,” the post said.

The pictures that followed were even more frightening. Pictures of people falling from a plane. When the ship went up, the people hanging outside began to fall. The U.S. Air Force also confirmed that human remains were found in landing gear upon landing in Qatar.

Anwari’s dreams remained unfulfilled. That 1-year-old boy could have become a bigger player. Look at his face, there is an innocence. There is a feeling. There seems to be a desire to do something. But fanatics do not like dreams. Maybe that’s why he wanted to leave Afghanistan. The feeling of fear and dread was such that if he could not get inside the ship, he was forced to hang out. Know that this is dangerous. But perhaps he would have found it more dangerous to live in that country. That’s when he took the risk.

