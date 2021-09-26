Zakir Naik is looking for a virtuous Muslim girl for his sons and daughters, saying that you will not find such a bride

Kuala Lumpur

Fugitive Muslim cleric Zakir Naik, who is accused of spreading religious hatred in India, wants to marry his son Fariq. Zakir Naik has laid down many conditions for Soon. She said in a post on Facebook that she was looking for the right “religious Muslim girl” for her son. He also said that having a good character of a Muslim girl is a very important condition.

Zakir Naik wrote in his Facebook post, ‘I am looking for a wife for my son Farik. A religious Muslim girl with a good character so that my son and his wife can become a force to be reckoned with. “If you are the father or relative of such a girl, reply to this post with full information,” Naik said. Naik has shared information about his son and other family members.

Zakir Naik spreads poison, imprisoning Indians for criticizing the Prophet

These are the conditions for becoming Zakir Naik’s daughter-in-law

Zakir Naik, who lives in Malaysia, has also given some conditions for his future daughter-in-law. He said that according to the teachings of Quran and Hadith, it is obligatory for a girl to follow Islam. The girl should stay away from all kinds of haraam activities. The girl should be religious and her character should be good. Your future daughter-in-law should be the one who spreads the teachings of Islam. Avoid luxuries and live a normal life. Speaking English is mandatory. Also be prepared to stay in Malaysia. The girl must be affiliated with any Islamic organization.

Zakir Naik has asked interested families to send the girl’s CV. He has also posted the details of the boy but the absconding cleric has not shared a photo of his son Farik with the post. There are various comments on this post of Zakir Naik. A large number of women are trolling Zakir Naik after seeing the necessary conditions for Soon. Millie Martiza wrote, ‘I think girls will marry boys, not a man who needs to find his father’s wife.’

‘You are looking for a girl you will not find in the world’

Ugabad Noor Sanale wrote that you are spreading a culture that is in high demand. You are looking for a perfect girl who is not found in the world. Do you want your child to be happy or do you want your child to live according to your conditions and preferences? Some parents amaze me with their mentality.