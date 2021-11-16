Zakir Nayak’s speech inspires the youth of a particular religion for terrorist activities – Center extended the ban for five years

The Center has extended the ban on Muslim preacher Zakir Naik’s organization Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) for five years. The Ministry of Home Affairs says that the security of the country can be threatened by IRF. His statements and speeches are hate speeches. His speech may spread enmity and hatred in the country. Zakir Naik currently lives in Malaysia. From there he sends his hateful sermons.

For the first time in November 2016, his organization IRF was declared illegal and he was banned. Zakir Naik gives radical speeches and statements to millions of people across the world through various mediums. The Home Ministry said that Naik is instigating youth of a particular religion to commit terrorist acts in India and abroad.

He delivers radical statements and speeches to millions of people worldwide via satellite TV, the Internet, print and social media. Keeping in view all these aspects, it has been decided to extend the ban on IRF under UAPA for another five years, the Home Ministry said. The government believes that this is necessary for national security.

Naik is also the founder of Peace TV, the world’s largest religious channel network. His Peace TV is broadcast in many countries. The NIA had registered a case against Naik under the UAPA Act. The agency had searched the offices of his organization in Mumbai. Naik’s India network was breached by the NIA after the central government’s ban.

Although the government has said several times that it is making efforts at the diplomatic level to bring Naik from Malaysia to India, sources say that the Malaysian government has refused to hand him over to India. There he has also been given citizenship. The extent of its impact can be understood from the incident of Dhaka cafe. The terrorists involved in this attack had said that they were influenced by the speeches of Zakir Naik.