Zalmay Khalilzad Battles Critics in U.S. and Afghanistan



Mr. The war ended under Khalilzad’s supervision, but not on the terms he had hoped for. Instead of sharing the power they envisioned to shield the Taliban, the terrorist group has taken full control of the country, which is now facing economic collapse and drought.

“Zal emerged as a very sad man,” said Eric S. Edelman, a former national security official who met with Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush. He had worked with Mr. Khalilzad under Bush’s leadership, he said.

As collaborators at the Pentagon in the late 1980’s, Mr. Edelman and Mr. Khalilzad assisted in pursuing U.S. policy in support of the mujahideen fighters in Afghanistan who were resisting the Soviet occupation. During the Bush administration, he again supported the resisting forces, this time fighting the Taliban after the 2001 US-led invasion.

“They did a lot to build a modern, independent state after the Taliban,” Mr. Edelman said of Mr. Khalilzad. “And then as part of his death – I don’t know how you can see that as tragic.”

Identity

During the 2016 presidential campaign, Shri. Khalilzad had been out of government for several years, when he introduced Mr. Trump to a foreign policy speech hosted by a think tank to which he was affiliated. A lifelong Republican, Mr. Khalilzad did not support Mr. Trump, noting his “provocative views.” But due to the introduction, Shri. Trump’s inner circle made him feel good.

Then, in 2018, Mr. Khalilzad told Trump administration officials that Taliban representatives were interested in talking about a peace deal. That September, Foreign Secretary Mike Pompeo appointed him ambassador for a “singular mission” to “develop opportunities for reconciliation between the Afghans and the Taliban.”

In practice, however, the discussion focused on the terms of the U.S. withdrawal that Mr. Trump had requested. After 18 months and hundreds of hours of negotiations in Doha, the capital of Qatar, an agreement was reached in February 2020 under which the United States agreed to withdraw all its troops and the Taliban promised to stop attacks on US troops and never to harbor terrorist groups.