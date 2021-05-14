Zareen Khan says she weighed more than 100kg in school and college but only faced body-shaming when she entered the film industry



It has been more than a decade that Zareen Khan entered Bollywood in Veer in 2010. The film did not solid a spell on the viewers regardless of Salman Khan’s presence, but it opened a couple of doorways for the younger actress. But little did she know that her physique weight will turn out to be a difficulty for the film industry. It drew numerous consideration and had been coping with body-shamers since then. Nonetheless, Zareen mentioned that she weighed more than 100 kg in school and college but she was by no means subjected to body-shaming but only after she entered the film industry. Additionally Learn – Unseen image of Anushka Shetty with chubby cheeks goes viral; Kareena Kapoor Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and others will relate

“The actual fact is, that I weighed more than 100kg when I used to be in school and college. But nobody dared say something to me. Every time I heard that somebody is fats and is being bullied, I used to suppose how can that be? ‘Itna bada shareer hai, do laga ke do (With the large physique, simply give it again to them’). I’ve all the time been like this so I used to be by no means bullied. I only faced body-shaming when I entered the film industry. I couldn’t perceive. I assumed ‘I didn’t face this when I used to be more than 100 kg, and now that I’m half the weight, they name me fats'” Zareen advised a Hindi every day. Additionally Learn – Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha on how they averted stereotypes whereas portraying LGBTQ characters in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele [Exclusive]

Zareen mentioned that it felt bizarre but being body-shamed didn’t have an effect on her. She slammed a sure part of the film fraternity for his or her double customary. She mentioned that these folks preach about ‘no body-shaming’ but maintain searching for measurement zero women whereas making a film.

“I’m an actor, decide me on my performing skills, not my weight, color, or top. But there are folks in the film industry who go all out to say that body-shaming shouldn’t be completed. Nonetheless, when they make a film, they only need zero-sized women for his or her film. There’s numerous show-offs and double customary in our industry,” she added.

Zareen typically will get trolled by on-line shamers, be it for her body-weight or stretch marks which she inflicted submit weight reduction. Nonetheless, she would not hesitate to present it again to the trolls by exposing them on social media.

