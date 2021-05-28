Zareen Khan’s Mother Gets Hospitalised Again, Actor requests fans to pray

Zareen Khan’s Mother Gets Hospitalised Once more, Actor requests fans to pray





Actor Zareen Khan took to social media on Thursday to thank fans for wishing her on Eid in addition to her birthday on Could 14, and apologized for the delayed response. She stated was caught up due to her mom’s ailing well being over the previous month and a half. “I do know I’m somewhat late however thanks, everybody, for all of your love and desires that you simply despatched for my birthday and Eid. I’m sorry about not having the ability to personally reply to everybody’s want. I’ve been caught up with my mom’s well being for the final one and a half months as she just isn’t preserving effectively and been out and in of the hospital. At the moment, she is hospitalised once more and I might request you all to preserve her in your prayers for her speedy restoration.” Additionally Learn – Zareen Khan And Anshuman Jha On Portraying LGBTQ Characters And Breaking Stereotypes| Watch

Check out Zareen Khan’s put up:

Zareen’s newest launch is the movie Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele, which dropped digitally. The movie directed by Harish Vyas is a couple of gay boy and a lesbian lady on a highway journey. It additionally stars Anshuman Jha.

We want for her mom’s speedy restoration.

(With IANS inputs)