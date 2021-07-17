Zareen Khan’s mother’s health deteriorated, admitted in ICU

New Delhi. A mountain of troubles has broken on Bollywood actress Zareen Khan. His mother’s health has deteriorated once again. He had to be admitted to the ICU. Zareen herself has given this information on social media. Also, Zareen has requested the fans to pray for her mother’s speedy recovery.

Actually, Zareen Khan is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. Now Zareen told that her mother’s health has deteriorated. He has been admitted to the hospital and is in ICU. Zareen wrote from her Insta story, ‘My mother is again hospitalized and in ICU. Please pray for them.

was ill before

Zareen’s mother has been ill for a long time. Earlier in May also he was admitted to the hospital. On Eid, Zareen gave this information on social media. He wrote, ‘I have been involved in my mother’s health for the last one and a half months. His health is not good and he has to make frequent trips to the hospital. Now he is hospitalized again and I request all of you to pray for his speedy recovery.

Zareen told Struggle

Please tell that Zareen Khan is very close to her mother. She takes great care of him. After his father left, he took full care of his family. In an interview, Zareen had said, ‘It was an evening that changed our lives. One day suddenly my father left all of us and left. We did not have money nor did we belong to any big family. My mother was broke. Then I explained to them that nothing would happen. I’ll see everything. After this Zareen told, I started working in a call center. My sister was in 12th class at that time. My mother is very proud of us that both her daughters were with her in difficult times and brought her through bad times.

