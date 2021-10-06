Zayara Wasim is the first picture after the release of the film
Fans were excited to see this picture of Zayara Wasim and wished her all the best.
Read: ‘Zayara Wasim’s heart hurts after quitting acting’, Kashmiri director Danish Renju’s pain spilled
Request to delete last year’s pictures
Last year, Zaira Wasim asked fans to delete her photos and videos in 2020. He then asked fans to delete their photos from their accounts and asked other fans to do the same. Zayara later wrote in a post she shared on social media that it was impossible to remove her from the internet, but at least she could urge the fan pages to do so. Zayara Wasim wrote that she is going to start a new chapter of life and this will help her.
Zeira was seen in these films
After ‘Dangal’, Zaira Wasim worked with Aamir in ‘Secret Superstar’ and with Priyanka Chopra in ‘The Sky Is Pink’. But then he suddenly stopped working in films.
