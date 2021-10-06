Zayara Wasim is the first picture after the release of the film

Actress Jayara Wasim, who was seen in the role of Aamir Khan’s daughter in ‘Dangal’, hurt the fans when she left the film industry two years ago. Since then, he has not posted a single picture of himself on social media. But now, two years later, Zaira Wasim has shared her first photo. This photo of Zaira Wasim is circulating on social media.

Zaira Wasim has shared a photo of herself wearing a veil on her Instagram account. His face does not appear in the picture. Together they have written, ‘The warm sunshine of the sun in October’.



Fans were excited to see this picture of Zayara Wasim and wished her all the best.

Request to delete last year’s pictures

Last year, Zaira Wasim asked fans to delete her photos and videos in 2020. He then asked fans to delete their photos from their accounts and asked other fans to do the same. Zayara later wrote in a post she shared on social media that it was impossible to remove her from the internet, but at least she could urge the fan pages to do so. Zayara Wasim wrote that she is going to start a new chapter of life and this will help her.

Zeira was seen in these films

After ‘Dangal’, Zaira Wasim worked with Aamir in ‘Secret Superstar’ and with Priyanka Chopra in ‘The Sky Is Pink’. But then he suddenly stopped working in films.