‘Zayara Wasim’s heart hurts after quitting acting’, Kashmiri director Danish Renju’s pain spilled

Now slowly Kashmiri actors and filmmakers are also appearing in the film industry. In such a situation, in the last few years, directors like ‘Half Widow’ and ‘The Illegal’ have emerged as independent filmmakers. In a recent exclusive interview with our partner Itimes, Danish revealed that she is working on one of her big films in which she was to be in the lead role. Jayara Wasim, who is famous for films like ‘Dangal’, ‘Secret Superstar’ with Aamir Khan and ‘The Sky Is Pink’ with Priyanka Chopra, abruptly quit. Danish’s next film was titled ‘Pashmina’ and he wanted to cast Dulquer Salman in the lead role along with Zaira Wasim. Speaking on the occasion, Danish said, “Zayara was supposed to be a part of the film but now she has decided to quit acting. I was disappointed when he made that decision. We are still working on the film and will announce it when it is ready. Do girls want to be actresses and are they pressured by society or politics? On this, Danish said, ‘Zaira is very smart but she has a personal decision that we should respect. The girls of Kashmir should fulfill their dreams and should not be barred from working on the basis of religion or gender. Danish also spoke about the Kashmir government’s new film policy. “We are waiting for the announcement of this new policy and hope that the films will get a boost from the government,” he said. I have 2 films that I want to shoot in Kashmir too. I look forward to the new policy of the government and its benefits.