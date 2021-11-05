zealand-points-table-second-spot-beats-namibia-by-52-runs-creates-problem-for-team-india-in-race-to-semifinal-of-t20-world-cup-2021 – T20 WC 2021: New Zealand reached number two in the points table after defeating Namibia, the road to the semi-finals was very difficult for Team India.
New Zealand defeated Namibia by 52 runs in their fourth match of the T20 World Cup 2021 to strengthen their semi-final claim. This victory of the Kiwi team has increased the difficulties for India.
New Zealand have strengthened their claim for the semi-finals by defeating Namibia by 52 runs in their fourth Super-12 match. At the same time, the road to the semi-finals has become very difficult for the Indian team.
New Zealand have now moved to second place in the points table of Group 2 after winning three out of four matches. Talking about Namibia, the team has been out of the semi-final race after losing 3 out of 4 matches. The Indian team will also have to pray for New Zealand’s loss to Afghanistan, apart from their own victory by a huge margin.
ICC World Twenty20, 2021Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah 05 November 2021
New Zealand 163/4 (20.0)
vs
Namibia 111/7 (20.0)
Match Ended ( Day – Super 12 – Match 36 ) New Zealand beat Namibia by 52 runs
