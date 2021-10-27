ZebPay launches electronic OTC desk for HNIs and institutional investors



NEW DELHI: Aimed at large volume traders and institutional investors globally, cryptocurrency exchange ZebPay has launched India’s first global electronic over-the-counter (OTC) desk.

Targeted at HNIs, trading firms and corporates, the ZebPay Electronic OTC desk offers cost-effective one-click execution of large crypto trade orders instantly at tight spreads with zero fees and minimal slippage. Access is available via API integration or through an easy-to-use trading interface that enables automated trading facilities for all users.

“With ZebPay OTC Desk, we are addressing the growing institutional interest in crypto globally and in India. Like other ZebPay products, the OTC Desk also provides a simplified and optimised trading experience coupled with personalised assistance, but specifically for larger volume traders. This will further encourage adoption of crypto in the country and help create a mark for India as a major player in this emerging space,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-CEO, ZebPay.







With the OTC Desk, ZebPay is addressing the liquidity crunch in crypto assets as it gives access to 24/7 deep liquidity to a range of cryptocurrencies and best-in-class price execution across multiple trade pairs, the company said.

The Electronic OTC desk also offers sophisticated APIs for automated trading which suits the needs of trading firms, quant funds, institutions, brokers, corporates, and algorithmic traders. It currently supports multiple fiat currencies and stable coins for global clients such as US Dollar (USD), British Pound (GBP), Euro (EUR), Singapore Dollar (SGD), Dirham (AED), Australian Dollar (AUD), Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and DAI.

It also supports all clients with access to a credit line for 24-hours post-trade settlement with minimum collateral needs. All users, including HNIs, trading firms, corporates, and institutions, will be provided with services such as in-depth research, analysis, and 24/7 white-glove service, the firms said in a statement.

“With the launch of India’s first crypto OTC Desk, ZebPay aims to provide guidance, assistance, and convenience to HNIs and institutional investors for trading in crypto assets. The product will eliminate the struggle of finding deep liquidity and enable the instant execution of large crypto trade orders,” said Nirmal Ranga, Chief Revenue Officer.

