Zee Biscope has started a wonderful initiative in view of the tireless contribution of the mother. On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Zee Biscope is dedicating its brand to the mother. The channel will take this initiative forward through three channels. Will set a historic precedent by dedicating its channel in the name of Mai. Through Zee Myscope, the channel aims to showcase the contribution of all mothers in an effective manner and inspire people to do the same.

During a media interaction on Friday, Bhojpuri film hero Pradeep Pandey Chintu also reached with his mother to celebrate the special occasion of Mother’s Day. In a conversation with the media, he told that the importance of Om is at the top in this world. But the most important thing for me is only the word mother and her love.

Through this channel we are bringing Bhojpuri society in front of the people. He also said that there is no day for mother. Mother’s day is every day. He should celebrate every day. Bhojpuri Cluster, Zeal Chief Channel Officer Amarpreet Singh Saini has said that during the lockdown during Kovid, there was only one mother at home who was taking care of everyone. Through #MyKName the channel will bring a positive impact in the lives of all while enjoying its original cultural sentiments.

On the occasion of My Day, along with Bhojpuri films based on mother, the channel will also telecast Bhojpuri films as per the choice of the audience. Also, the audience will share the video with their mother. Along with visiting Mumbai, some special people will be given gifts to meet Bhojpuri stars. On May 8, Zee Biscope will be renamed as Zee Myscope. Which is being done for the first time in the history of TV.

english summary Zee Biskope Launches campaign Maai Ke naam on this mothers day

Story first published: Friday, April 29, 2022, 18:07 [IST]