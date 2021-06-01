ZEE Entertainment appoints Nitin Mittal as President – Technology & Data





Mumbai: Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEE), a number one media & leisure powerhouse, has introduced the appointment of Mr. Nitin Mittal as President – Technology & Data. The Firm has been taking strategic steps to help its digital pivot, drive exponential progress throughout digital platforms and fortify the broader transformation it has launched into, according to the ZEE 4.0 strategy.

Nitin can be chargeable for main the know-how and information groups. He'll lead strategic initiatives in Tech, Data, Synthetic Intelligence (AI) & Machine Studying (ML), and Digital throughout the Firm to help the ZEE 4.0 transformation. The transformation course of goals at making a digitally adept, data-first Firm that can be a pacesetter, in all codecs of content material consumption, each linear and digital, throughout India and key worldwide markets. Nitin can even lead the Engineering crew and work intently with Amit Goenka, President – Digital Companies & Platforms to reinforce the client expertise throughout ZEE5 and help the expansion plans of the OTT Platform in India and the world over.

Talking on the event and commenting on the general strategic strategy, Mr.Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. mentioned, "We've got taken concerted efforts and reworked our digital technique to be able to construct sturdy digital property to reinforce the person expertise. We're taking concrete steps to additional improve our technological capabilities, and I'm certain with Nitin's experience, we are going to improve the worth proposition of our digital merchandise to create client delight. I want Nitin all the perfect and welcome him to ZEE 4.0."

Welcoming Nitin on-board, Mr. Amit Goenka, President – Digital Companies &Platforms, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. mentioned, “The tempo of technology-led innovation within the Media & Entertainment ecosystem is quickly rising, and a robust mix of know-how, information, and expertise are the essential determinants to reach this area. I’m glad to welcome Nitin Mittal to our management crew to drive the digital transformation journey of ZEE 4.0 ahead. His unbelievable wealth of expertise and information will certainly be priceless for us, as we proceed to scale throughout markets and platforms.”

Commenting on his new function, Mr. Nitin Mittal, President – Technology & Data, ZEEEntertainment Enterprises Ltd. mentioned, “I’m excited to be part of ZEE as it charts a hyper-scale progress trajectory by leveraging its power in content material and constructing superior technology-led leisure platforms. My job at ZEE is to fret about know-how sooner or later. If you wish to have an incredible future it’s a must to begin eager about it within the current, as a result of when the long run’s right here, you gained’t have the time. (Brockman 2003). I’m dedicated to serving to our shoppers and varied groups’ skilled desires come true. As a corporation we purpose to create an atmosphere that sparks innovation. I’ll do my finest to help and implement the nice concepts the groups give you.”

With over 20 years of expertise, Nitin has taken on varied challenges in his earlier stints working with the Nationwide Funds Company of India (NPCI) to construct the UnifiedPayments Interface (UPI) framework for the nation and dealing with the Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on reframing the Aadhar platform to drive the exponential progress of its protection in India.

Previous to becoming a member of ZEE, Nitin was the Founder CEO & Board Member for SOLV, an organization targeted on creating an open platform for B2B commerce, credit score, cost, logistics and expert workforce for the SME phase in India. With robust experience in delivering massive scale information options, organising international shared service centres, incubating international practices for enterprise mannequin reboot utilizing information analytics, Massive Data applied sciences and new enterprise structure, Nitin has constructed and scaled digital enterprise in Retail, Finance, Ecommerce, FMCG, Healthcare, Insurance coverage sectors and E-Governance. He has beforehand been related to Normal Chartered, IBM, TESCO, BNY Mellon, Wipro and the Future Group.

On this new function, Nitin Mittal will add immense worth in constructing ZEE as the biggest and most worthwhile media & leisure firm in South Asia. As President –Technology & Data, Nitin will report back to Mr. Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, ZEE. His appointment is with impact from 1st June 2021.