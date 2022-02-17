ZEE5 announces Bloody Brothers collaboration with Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub

After the successful launch of Kaun Banegi Shikharvati and the announcement of Mithya, set to premiere on February 18, the two content giants have come together again to announce their third collaboration, ‘Bloody Brothers’, a British mystery thriller thriller. Indian adaptation of ‘Gilt’. Directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India, the series will premiere next month on ZEE5.

ZEE5’s Bloody Brothers will feature Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles. The six-part series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljit. While elder brother Jaggi enjoys a rich and perfect life, younger brother Daljit struggles to run an old bookstore/cafe.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “We are delighted to further enhance ZEE5’s slate with premium and quality content that audiences will love. At Bloody Brothers, we have created an unconventional setting with a stellar star cast. , has explored the realm of dark comedy.

The focus here is on experimenting with genres, narratives, and layered characters for authenticity and resonance. We look forward to the audience response to this content, through our partnership with Applause Entertainment, as we look forward to introducing more compelling titles across genres in the future.”

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, “With Bloody Brothers, we are adding yet another captivating story to our content slate. It is the story of two brothers who have to live together to fight a challenging situation. Jaideep and Zeeshan as Jaggi and Daljeet are perfect. I am delighted to partner with Sameer, Applause and BBC Studios India in this series full of unexpected plot twists and black humour. Showcasing one of the genres Can’t be shown and that’s one of the many fascinating things about it. We are very excited for the audience to experience this story.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment said, “While we are gearing up for the launch of Mithya, we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Dynamic directed by Shaad Ali and the stellar duo Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan. Helmed by Ayyub, ‘Bloody Brothers’ is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama. With a show packed with powerful performances and intriguing plot, we continue to create unique, popular and exclusive entertainment for our audiences across the globe. Are happy.”

