ZEE5 announces the premiere of the thrilling suspense film ‘420 IPC’ based on Economic Offense! , ZEE5 announces the release date of the thrilling suspense film ‘420 IPC’ based on economic offences

After the success of Nail Polish and 200: Halla Ho, ZEE5 is back with another interesting courtroom drama, ‘420 IPC’ but this time the drama is based on an economic offence. The ZEE5 Original film will premiere on the platform on December 17.

‘420 IPC’ is directed and written by Manish Gupta, who has previously written the screenplay and dialogues for Section 375, starring Akshaye Khanna. He has also directed ‘Rahasya’ based on the Aarushi murder case and ‘The Stoneman Murders’ based on the infamous Stoneman serial killing. ‘420 IPC’ is produced by Zee Studios and Curious Digital PL. starring Vinay Pathak, Ranvir Shorey, Gul Panag and Rohan Vinod Mehra in lead roles.

The story of ‘420 IPC’ revolves around a chartered accountant played by Vinay Pathak, who is arrested for an economic offense and is defended by Rohan Vinod Mehra, son of late actor Vinod Mehra, who was last seen Saif Ali Khan-starrer was seen in Bazaar. Ranvir Shorey plays an eccentric Parsi public prosecutor and Gul Panag will be seen as the wife of accused CA, Vinay Pathak.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “420 IPC is an intriguing suspense film with an economic offensive. This courtroom drama will keep the audience hooked till the last frame and we are thrilled to bring it forward in association with Manish Gupta, Who has given yet another engaging script after the success of Section 375.”

Producers Rajesh Kejriwal and Gurpal Sachar said, “Our vision is to create content driven cinema; hence we have chosen 420 IPC as our first co-production with Zee Studios as it is a power-driven film written and directed by Manish Gupta. Packed script. We are excited to partner with homegrown platforms like ZEE5, which is available in over 190 countries and we are sure that ‘420 IPC’ will be a huge success.”

Director and writer Manish Gupta shared, “A complex web-like plot woven around the mechanics of the Economic Offense is at the root of this film and the suspense in the film unfolds slowly and steadily, which leads to a curious interest by the end.” The film is a result of extensive research and I am glad that the audience will soon get to see the outcome on ZEE5.”

Story first published: Monday, November 22, 2021, 21:55 [IST]