ZEE5 Original series Abhay 3 Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal join

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

This time Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal have entered the third season of ‘Abhay 3’ with new actors like Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malvade.

Tanuj and Divya will be seen playing the characters of Kabir and Harleen respectively. By day, they are the typical Insta-couple for you who live a life full of luxury and excitement and have a huge online fanbase that they regularly entertain with their fun couple challenges. However, by night, these NRI Canadians paint an entirely different side that will unfold closer to the series premiere.

Tanuj Virwani says, “Being a fan of the Abhay franchise, I am very excited to be a part of the third season. Kunal is an amazing actor and Ken Ghosh and I have come a long way since I entered this industry as Clapper Boy. Roop, Divya is someone I have already worked with in other shows, so joining this wonderful team of Abhay 3 was a no-brainer for me.

This team has given me an opportunity to take my acting forward and play a role unlike anything I have done in the past. I am excited, hopeful and looking forward to the show coming soon on ZEE5. I think this will be the best season ever!”

Divya Agarwal said, “I have been following Abhay and am an ardent fan of the franchise. So, when I was offered a role in Season 3, I was very excited. Talking about my character – Harleen, she is complex and portraying her quirks on screen was both challenging and thrilling. I am grateful to Ken for including me in this universe and I can’t wait to stream it on ZEE5.”

Lara Dutta on working with Naseeruddin Shah in ‘Kaun Banegi Shikharvati’ – This happened for the first time

Trailer release of Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta, Soha’s series “Kaun Banega Shikharvati”, the story of the unique family

ZEE5 announces new series ‘Mukti’, will release on this day

Vinay Pathak and Ranvir Shorey’s ‘420 IPC’ trailer released, watch video

ZEE5 announces the release date of the thrilling suspense film ‘420 IPC’ based on economic offences

ZEE5’s new series Sutlian announced, starring Shiv Pandit and Vivaan Shah – Details

Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘Rashmi Rocket’ breaks record, more than 12 million views

Zee5 Original Film ‘Afat-e-Ishq’ Trailer Released, Neha Sharma Returns Strongly

These big films and series created panic on ZEE5 in 2021, let’s have a look!

Nusrat Jahan and Yash Dasgupta’s ‘SOS Kolkata’ trailer released, the film will be streamed on Zee5 on this day

These 4 original films created panic on Zee5 in August, included in the best OTT content

ZEE5’s ‘State Of Siege’ Becomes Most Watched Franchise On Platform Worldwide

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Parents paid true tribute to Shershah, who destroyed Pakistan in the Kargil war with moist eyes, said a heart touching thing, Shershaah trailer captain vikram batra parents said its real tribute Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Here read in detail ZEE5 Original series Abhay 3 Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal join

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 17:13 [IST]