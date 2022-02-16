ZEE5 Original series Abhay 3 Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal join

Entertainment

This time Tanuj Virwani and Divya Agarwal have entered the third season of ‘Abhay 3’ with new actors like Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malvade.

Tanuj and Divya will be seen playing the characters of Kabir and Harleen respectively. By day, they are the typical Insta-couple for you who live a life full of luxury and excitement and have a huge online fanbase that they regularly entertain with their fun couple challenges. However, by night, these NRI Canadians paint an entirely different side that will unfold closer to the series premiere.

Tanuj Virwani,Divya Agarwal

Tanuj Virwani says, “Being a fan of the Abhay franchise, I am very excited to be a part of the third season. Kunal is an amazing actor and Ken Ghosh and I have come a long way since I entered this industry as Clapper Boy. Roop, Divya is someone I have already worked with in other shows, so joining this wonderful team of Abhay 3 was a no-brainer for me.

This team has given me an opportunity to take my acting forward and play a role unlike anything I have done in the past. I am excited, hopeful and looking forward to the show coming soon on ZEE5. I think this will be the best season ever!”

Divya Agarwal said, “I have been following Abhay and am an ardent fan of the franchise. So, when I was offered a role in Season 3, I was very excited. Talking about my character – Harleen, she is complex and portraying her quirks on screen was both challenging and thrilling. I am grateful to Ken for including me in this universe and I can’t wait to stream it on ZEE5.”

Story first published: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 17:13 [IST]

READ Also  Atrangi Re music album launched in the presence of AR Rahman, Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar

