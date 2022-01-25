ZEE5 Original Series ‘Abhay 3’Vijay Raaz, Vidya Malvade and Rahul Dev join

Television oi-Prachi Dixit

After announcing the third season after the success of the first two seasons of the ZEE5 Original Series, Abhay, the makers have announced the new cast, Vijay Raaz, Rahul Dev and Vidya Malvade. All 3 have joined as antagonists who will make Abhay’s life and adventure more difficult. Vijay Raj says, “I am thrilled to be a part of Abhay 3 and to work with Ken and Kunal in this series. has set a benchmark and I am sure Season 3 will shake things up in a way that you have never seen before.

I can’t reveal much but my character who has ego will give tough time to Abhay this season.”Rahul Dev shared, “Abhay is a very successful franchise with loyal fans so I am proud of this unconventional series and the ZEE5 family. Glad to be a part. It is also great to collaborate with Kane as he is a director with a great visual sense and sense of humour.

I am grateful that I could be a part of this series and I look forward to the audience’s response.” Vidya Malvade said, “There were many reasons to work in Abhay 3. One of the main reasons, is the role I play – Nidhi. I really wanted to explore this intense dark headspace of Nidhi which is completely opposite to most of the characters I have played till now.

Moving from Miss Goody Two Shoes to this intermittent character will always be a memorable journey. I am excited for everyone to see Season 3 as I know it will be another successful addition to the franchise.”Kunal Khemu will return as Investigating Officer Abhay Pratap Singh, who has the mind of a criminal and solves a case. Will go to any extent to solve the problem.Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Naorozi, who were part of the first season, will be reprising their successful characters in season 3 as well.

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar bed time cozy photo viral found kissing in bed | Rahul Vaidya - Disha Parmar's Koji Photo Viral, was seen kissing while lying on the bed Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Here read in details ZEE5 Original Series ‘Abhay 3’Vijay Raaz, Vidya Malvade and Rahul Dev join

Story first published: Tuesday, January 25, 2022, 16:58 [IST]