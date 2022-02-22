Entertainment

ZEE5 released the trailer of the most awaited family drama film Sutliyan

13 seconds ago
ZEE5 Original Series ‘Sutliyan’ Produced by Manor Rama Pictures is a touching story of a family where children grow up and return to their family home in Bhopal, the city where they grew up, a few weeks before Diwali . As they meet years later, trying to adjust to the circumstances, they are buried under the emotional burden of past and unresolved conflicts, where they undergo a challenging but necessary journey of emotional and spiritual cleansing.

Ayesha Raza says, “Sutliyan was definitely one of my special projects as it has given me three beautiful kids for a lifetime. We had a lot of fun shooting for this series and I am sure people will connect with our characters and We will feel the bond that we have shared off-screen and on-screen.” Shiv Pandit shared, “Sutliyan is the perfect blend of meaningful and entertaining content. The show is full of fun, laughter, family values, emotions and feelings. Right dose of drama.

Sutliyan

Plabita Borthakur shared, “Sutliyan will ignite that warm, fuzzy feeling in the audience and hopefully, bring them closer to their loved ones. It is a perfect family drama that is a must watch with one’s family. The show is about some real issues. It also talks about what we as a society need to address together and I am glad that I got a chance to bring these conversations to the fore through my character.”

Vivaan Shah says, “It would not have been possible to make Sutliyan without the love and support of Ayesha ji, Shiv and Plabita. These reel characters became my real family as we were shooting in Bhopal amid Covid and lockdown.” Don’t miss to watch this exclusive from 4th March on ZEE5!

Story first published: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 17:31 [IST]

