ZEE5 series Never Kiss Your Best Friend trailer video Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias join. In Never Kiss Your Best Friend season 2, Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias join Nakuul Mehta and Anya Singh to give double dose of love

‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend’ has been announced to premiere its Season 2 on ZEE5 on 29th April. Let us tell you that this season, Karan Wahi and Sarah Jane Dias will be seen along with Nakul and Anya, which is increasing the excitement of the fans even more.

The series is directed by Harsh Dehiya and produced by 11:11 Productions, starring Sapna Pabbi, Javed Jaffrey, Nikki Walia, Deepti Bhatnagar in supporting roles. Its first season ended with Tani and Sumer’s breakup and in season 2, both were forced to reconnect after a long separation of 2 years as both are working for the same production house Meraki Studios, Jahan Tani is a writer and Sumer is the director.

Talking about the series, Nakuul Mehta said, “It feels great to bring to our viewers the new season of Never Kiss Your Best Friend. At a time when most of the shows on OTT are thrillers and dramas, there are friendship and love related to life. This show is something that I personally look forward to. It is easily the most relatable and fun series in which I reunited with Anya and jamming with Karan, Sara, Sapna and Nikki Walia was an immense pleasure. On the other hand, Anya Singh said, “I am thrilled that Never Kiss Your Best Friend is back with a second season. We had no idea what kind of love Sumer and Taani would get when the first season released.

Karan Wahi associated with its second season said, “When I saw the first season, I thought to myself – what a fun and relatable show this is in an era of crime thrillers and action dramas. So, when I got to be a part of Season 2. When offered, I was shocked on the spot and what a ride.

Sarah Jane Dias said, “When you’re doing fun, it feels like work, and that’s what the NKYBF Season 2 shoot was all about. The energy and vibes on the set were infectious and it translated quite well to the screen. I am excited for the premiere of this slice of life, romantic drama and I am sure many hearts will start racing after seeing so many talented and hot people together.”

READ Also Inside Whitney Thore's life, her parents and relationship with Chase Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

Story first published: Monday, April 11, 2022, 17:27 [IST]