ZEE5 to premiere Zindagi Original Dhoop Ki Deewar on 25 June

Streaming platform ZEE5 on Wednesday provided that its most up-to-date Zindagi Accepted, Dhoop Ki Deewar is slated to be launched on 25 June.

Starring Pakistani actor couple Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir, Dhoop Ki Deewar is a pass-border memoir of affection, household and loss.

The relate chronicles the memoir of Vishal (Mir) from India and Sara, performed by Aly, from Pakistan, who receive their lives interconnected after shedding their fathers in warfare. Their shared catastrophe turns proper right into a basis of their friendship.

Whereas Aly is recognized for her starring turns throughout the Sridevi-fronted attribute film Mom and the telefilm Behadd, Mir has appeared in serials like Sammi and Ehd-e-Wafa.

Dhoop Ki Deewar is helmed by Haseeb Hasan and written by Umera Ahmed, easiest recognized for penning the hit relate Zindagi Gulzar Hai, starring Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed.

Hasan acknowledged the relate is a mirrored image of positivity “past borders, religion and societal biases”.

“The one essence of the relate lies throughout the simplicity of its fable. Within the relate a subject comparable to a move border love memoir has been handled so in any other case and has an underlying message of peace, harmony and pleasure of life,” the director acknowledged in a remark.

Ahmed acknowledged Dhoop Ki Deewar attracts inspiration from the thought that catastrophe transcends borders and obstacles.

“No matter which nation, religion or perception you belong to on the finish of the day the catastrophe lived is the the identical in each single notify and it’s important larger than you and me. It’s a memoir of affection, catastrophe and loss that members all of the plot through which through borders and in however each different nation can repeat to on a human degree,” the creator acknowledged.

The sequence, produced by Traipse Comment materials Crew and Hamdan Movement photographs, additionally stars Samiya Mumtaz, Zaib Rehman, Savera Nadeem, Samina Ahmed, Manzar Sehbai, Raza Talish, Aly Khan, Adnan Jaffar amongst others.

Ateeq Rehman, Chief Funding Officer, Crew M Pakistan, described the sequence as an are trying by the makers to push the envelope.

“It’s by no methodology simple in case you happen to shuffle towards all odds to assemble one factor that has by no methodology been accomplished to your market and Dhoop Ki Deewar is a blueprint of initiatives for us at Traipse and GroupM Pakistan. We predict that as thought and market leaders, the onus is on us to proceed pushing the envelope.

“The dash required a lot of efforts construct in from the staff and the vogue we sailed through it was as quickly as commendable. Dhoop Ki Deewar is a memoir of affection and loss that talks about peace,” Rehman acknowledged.

The relate is the third Zindagi favourite, after Asim Abbasi”s hit thriller drama Churails and comedy drama Ek Jhoothi Relish Account, which was as quickly as additionally penned by Ahmed.