Zee5’s dark psychological thriller series ‘Mithya’ trailer released, Huma Qureshi’s different style! ‘Mithya’ Trailer Released, Huma Qureshi’s Different Style!

Zee5's dark psychological thriller series 'Mithya' trailer released, Huma Qureshi's different style!

Television oi-Salman Khan

ZEE5 recently released the trailer of psychological thriller series Mithya, which is all set to premiere on February 18 on India’s biggest OTT platform. Starring Huma Qureshi and Avantika Dasani, the series will be aired in 6-part on ZEE5. The show is directed by Rohan Sippy and produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Rose Audio Visual Production. Let us tell you that Avantika Dasani is making her debut with this series.

Along with him, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapoor and Sameer Soni will also be seen in important roles in this show. Mithya will see Huma Qureshi playing the role of Juhi, a Hindi Sahitya Vishwavidyalaya professor and Avantika Dasani as his student, Rhea Rajguru. What turns out to be academic deception soon turns into a conflicting relationship between the two,

Which leads to a disastrous sequence of events. Both are unwilling to back down as Juhi and Rhea get into a psychological battle, where Mithya takes a dark turn and both threaten to upset everyone around them.

Ramesh Sippy believes, “Mithya is a tense and dramatic thriller series, a university where knowledge and truth are promoted, but each character will be seen here deceiving each other, us and ultimately themselves. Us We sincerely hope that all the ups and downs, disclosures and results associated with them will attract people towards themselves. Huma Qureshi says,

“When I read Mithya’s story, I was immediately drawn to this world and all the layered characters. It was thrilling to be a part of such a genre and play a Hindi professor for the first time. Rohan Sippy, Goldie Behl and It was a wonderful experience working with all the actors and hope Mithya keeps you hooked the way I was.”

Avantika Dasani says, “I am extremely glad that a small part of our series was released today for the audience to know a little bit about it. I have learned a lot while working in this series.

Bringing Rhea from script to screen under the intense guidance of Rohan sir, sharing the screen with Huma, Parbrata, Rajit sir and our entire cast, who have taught and inspired me a lot, Mithya this is my first project that could be a dream come true. Not less than.” Mithya will be streamed exclusively on ZEE5 from February 18.

Story first published: Wednesday, February 2, 2022, 16:26 [IST]