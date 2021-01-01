Zeeshan Khan: Bigg Boss OTT alias Javed reacted to Zeeshan Khan’s dismissal.

He was shown the way out of the house after an altercation with ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ television actors Zeeshan Khan and Prateek Sahajpal. Social media users erupted while Zeeshan Khan was out of the house. When Urfi Javed came out last week, he blamed Zeeshan for it. As soon as Zeeshan left the house, Urfi was now told about Zeeshan’s behavior. Urfi says, ‘I just want to say that karma is one thing, you have to pay in this world. As you sow, so shall you reap. He got back what he had done to me. It’s cold in my college now.

‘There was a connection between Zeeshan and Urfi at home’

There was a relationship between Zeeshan and Urfi in the house. But Zeeshan had decided to sever ties with Urfi and add Divya Agarwal. As a result, Urfi was nominated and later became homeless. Urfi was very angry with Zeeshan for this. After leaving the house, Urfi said that she hates Zeeshan very much. He wants to shave you.

‘Bigg Boss’ did the right thing with Zeeshan

Urfi, who has watched all the episodes closely, believes that the decision of ‘Bigg Boss’ to remove Zeeshan was right because he should have done what he should not have done. Urfi says I saw her pushing the symbol. Urfi says that Zeeshan has broken the rules of the show. I appreciate Bigg Boss’s decision. What is wrong is wrong. ‘

Currently her favorite contestants are symbols in the house. Speaking about it, Urfi says, ‘I think she is one of the strongest competitors in the house. I don’t think he’s playing any wrong games and he has the strongest vision even at home.

