Zeeshan Khan: Bigg Boss OTT alias Javed reacted to Zeeshan Khan’s dismissal.
There was a relationship between Zeeshan and Urfi in the house. But Zeeshan had decided to sever ties with Urfi and add Divya Agarwal. As a result, Urfi was nominated and later became homeless. Urfi was very angry with Zeeshan for this. After leaving the house, Urfi said that she hates Zeeshan very much. He wants to shave you.
‘Bigg Boss’ did the right thing with Zeeshan
Urfi, who has watched all the episodes closely, believes that the decision of ‘Bigg Boss’ to remove Zeeshan was right because he should have done what he should not have done. Urfi says I saw her pushing the symbol. Urfi says that Zeeshan has broken the rules of the show. I appreciate Bigg Boss’s decision. What is wrong is wrong. ‘
Currently her favorite contestants are symbols in the house. Speaking about it, Urfi says, ‘I think she is one of the strongest competitors in the house. I don’t think he’s playing any wrong games and he has the strongest vision even at home.
