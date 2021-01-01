Zeeshan Khan Elimination: Netizens are angry over the expulsion of Zeeshan Khan from Bigg Boss OTT. Bigg Boss in controversy, 2 year old video went viral

In ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Zeeshan Khan was recently kicked out due to a fight. Since then the war on social media has started and the ‘Big Boss’ is once again embroiled in controversy. From users to Zeeshan fans, they are angry and venting their anger on the creators. What they don’t realize is that other seasons of Bigg Boss also had a fight between contestants. The 13th season of the show also saw a lot of quarrels between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. In such a situation if Zeeshan Khan is wrong then how is Siddharth Shukla right?

Users are sharing videos of Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz’s ‘Bigg Boss 13’ scuffle on social media and accusing the producers of bias. They are demanding that Zeeshan Khan be brought back to the show.



Zeeshan quarreled with Pratik and Nishant, injuring him

In fact, in a recent episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, Zeeshan Khan was found arguing with Pratik Sahajpal and Nishant Bhatt during a task. It was started by Zeeshan, but then Pratik and Nishant Bhatt joined him. The trio got into an altercation, in which both Pratik and Zeeshan were injured.

‘Siddharth also had an argument, made him the winner’

Although during the fight, Bigg Boss was not seen begging the three to stop arguing and violence, but when the situation got out of control, Bigg Boss punished Zeeshan Khan and threw him out of the show. At the same time Pratik and Nishant said nothing. This is causing more trouble to the users. In ‘Bigg Boss 13’, there was a lot of fighting between Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. But none of that came out. Moreover, Siddharth Shukla was also made the winner of that season.



‘Bring Zeeshan back’

Users are now making this point and on social media are demanding justice for Zeeshan Khan and bringing him back to the ‘Bigg Boss’ house. Many celebrities including actor Kushal Tandon, Varun Sood and Kishwar Merchant have come out in support of Zeeshan. Zeeshan is trending back hashtag on Twitter.

