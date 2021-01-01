Zeeshan Khan evicted from Bigg Boss OT: Zeeshan Khan expelled from Bigg Boss OTT

Zeeshan Khan was kicked out of Bigg Boss’s OTT house on Wednesday. When Bigg Boss got into an argument between Pratik and Nishant during a task, he sent him home. Footage from inside the house has surfaced.

In this footage, shirtless Zeeshan is seen angrily removing flags from Nishant’s hands. The symbol prevents them from doing so but Zeeshan disagrees. When Pratik and Nishant together protest Zeeshan’s behavior, there is a fight.





Divya cried as Zeeshan left

Bigg Boss then announced that Zeeshan has now been evicted from the house. Pratik was very happy to hear this. At the same time, Zeeshan’s connection lamp calms him down and then he is seen crying as he goes out.

Fans came out in support of Zeeshan

After returning home, Zeeshan shared photos of the injury on his Instagram account. He showed scratches on his arms and chest. Zeeshan’s fans came out in support of him. One user wrote, ‘This is completely wrong.’, While another user wrote, ‘We are with you.’



Zeeshan had a nervous attack

Earlier this week, Zeeshan also suffered a concussion when Hoshan Karan Johar took her class in the Sunday episode. Later Zeeshan and Milind talked about it among themselves and said that Karan is biased who does not listen to the children in the house.

