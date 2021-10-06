zeeshan khan reyhna Relation: Zeeshan Khan authorized their relationship by kissing Rehana with a long romantic note

‘Bigg Boss OTT’ fame Zeeshan Khan has put an end to dating rumors and finally confirmed his relationship with ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ co-star Rehna Pandit.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ actor Zeeshan Khan went on Instagram to confirm his relationship with Rehana and posted a long love filled post. Zeeshan has also shared a romantic picture of Liplock with Rehana.





Zeeshan has written a romantic caption with this picture, which says, ‘To be the love of my life from my best friend, to be my peace of mind with my joy. You and I are all for what I wish. Every moment I spend with you, every breath I take, your presence fills my heart with love and this is only heard in fairy tales. ‘



And yes I know there are people who doubt themselves, they think this kind of love can’t be true. In fact, people generally do not believe in what they do not have. I want everyone to feel your love because there is something magical that is no less than a fairy tale.



Zeeshan further writes, ‘You are mine and I want to tell the whole world and everyone that you are mine. Love you baby ‘

Rehana has also replied to Zeeshan’s post, ‘I am ashamed, overwhelmed, I love you dear baby. Thank you for always showering your love. ‘Many friends in the industry have commented on Zeeshan’s post and congratulated the couple and showered their love.

Zeeshan is said to be 11 years younger than Rehana and has been rumored to be dating for days. Now the two have confirmed to themselves that they are crazy in love with each other.