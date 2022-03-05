Zelenskyy appeals to crowds via video at pro-Ukraine rallies across Europe: ‘Please don’t be silent’



Crowded squares and boulevards across Europe sounded like soccer stadiums on Friday from Paris to Tbilisi in Georgia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the crowd via video.

“Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” the media-savvy leader, a former actor who has earned world acclaim for standing up for Russia as it continues to invade Ukraine, called on the crowd.

Rallies held signs in protest of the Russian invasion, which entered its 10th day on Saturday. Many waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and sang anti-war songs such as John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

Other city assemblies included Frankfurt, Prague, Bratislava, Vienna and Vilnius.

Zelenskyy quickly became a symbol of his country’s resilience and determination to fight for its sovereignty.

“If we fall, you will fall – so please don’t shut up, don’t turn a blind eye to this,” he said in the message, where he appealed for public support. “If we win, and I’m sure we win, it will be a victory for the whole democratic world.”

He said the Ukrainians were dying “to save your Europe”.

“This is our heart, this is the heart of Ukraine, standing together against evil,” he added.

Also on Friday, Zelensky sharply criticized NATO for refusing to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Knowing that new attacks and casualties are inevitable, NATO has deliberately decided not to close the skies over Ukraine,” he said. “Everyone who dies will die because of you.”

In Serbia, meanwhile, protesters rallied in support of Russia after the government rejected a call from the European Union for approval of the Kremlin, citing national interests.