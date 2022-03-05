World

Zelenskyy appeals to crowds via video at pro-Ukraine rallies across Europe: ‘Please don’t be silent’

11 hours ago
Zelenskyy appeals to crowds via video at pro-Ukraine rallies across Europe: 'Please don't be silent'
Crowded squares and boulevards across Europe sounded like soccer stadiums on Friday from Paris to Tbilisi in Georgia, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the crowd via video.

“Come out and support Ukraine as much as you can,” the media-savvy leader, a former actor who has earned world acclaim for standing up for Russia as it continues to invade Ukraine, called on the crowd.

Rallies held signs in protest of the Russian invasion, which entered its 10th day on Saturday. Many waved blue and yellow Ukrainian flags and sang anti-war songs such as John Lennon’s “Imagine”.

Other city assemblies included Frankfurt, Prague, Bratislava, Vienna and Vilnius.

Zelenskyy quickly became a symbol of his country’s resilience and determination to fight for its sovereignty.

A portrait of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is shown on a video screen at a pro-Ukrainian rally in Romerberg Square, Frankfurt, Germany, on March 4, 2022.

(Assistant Printing Press)

“If we fall, you will fall – so please don’t shut up, don’t turn a blind eye to this,” he said in the message, where he appealed for public support. “If we win, and I’m sure we win, it will be a victory for the whole democratic world.”

On Thursday, February 24, 2022, in central Tbilisi, Georgia, people, including Ukrainians, took part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine.

(Assistant Printing Press)

He said the Ukrainians were dying “to save your Europe”.

“This is our heart, this is the heart of Ukraine, standing together against evil,” he added.

A speech by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was broadcast live on March 4, 2022 on a large screen near a crowd outside the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia.

(Getty Images)

Also on Friday, Zelensky sharply criticized NATO for refusing to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

“Knowing that new attacks and casualties are inevitable, NATO has deliberately decided not to close the skies over Ukraine,” he said. “Everyone who dies will die because of you.”

On March 4, 2022, thousands of protesters gathered around the parliament building in Tbilisi, Georgia, to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky addressed the gathering in a video message.

(Getty Images)

In Serbia, meanwhile, protesters rallied in support of Russia after the government rejected a call from the European Union for approval of the Kremlin, citing national interests.

People hold a large Russian flag during a rally in support of Russia in Belgrade, Serbia, on Friday, March 4, 2022.

(Assistant Printing Press)

