Commandos ‘Exclusion’ – A top defense official in Kiev told national media that security forces had “destroyed” a group of elite Chechen commandos trying to locate and assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky. Continue reading.

Game over – Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has caused a stir in the world arena. Continue reading.

Putin’s revenge? – A former CIA official has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch a cyber attack on US supply chains in response to economic sanctions. Continue reading.

Ukraine gratitude – A Ukrainian-American pastor from Lynchburg shared his community’s stories and prayers with Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading.

Media Zilting Biden? – CNN anchor Jack Tapper suggests that President Biden is “not getting credit” for managing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading.

AOC’s upset- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, blasted President Biden’s State of the Union speech for omitting key issues. Continue reading.

Putin called – President Biden, in his first State of the Union address, confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s multi-front war against Ukraine. Continue reading.

Deficit reduction – President Biden promised in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night that the US deficit would be reduced by $ 1 trillion by the end of 2022. Continue reading.

Orange prompting – Orange Harris has been seen speaking out after President Biden mixed Ukrainians and Iranians in his first State of the Union address. Continue reading A

Boebert’s explosion – Republican Lauren Boebert shouted at President Biden in a State of the Union address condemning him for killing 13 American soldiers during a deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Continue reading.

Energy Struggle – Rep. Alice Stefanik, RNY, was among those who blew up President Biden for a US power-dependent state. Continue reading.

Threw the ball – Laura Ingraham blasted President Biden’s speech, saying she had thrown the ball to change the description of multiple fire neighborhoods in her first year. Continue reading.

‘America’s Last’ – Sean Hannity said President Biden’s State of the Union address, in his opening remarks, “defined America first, not the end.” Continue reading.

Cruise Criticism – Sen. Ted Cruz has torn down President Biden’s State of the Union speech, claiming the president has ignored a number of important issues. Continue reading.

Censorship on the rise – Big Tech lined up with US intelligence agencies during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to censor anyone they did not consider the right perspective. Continue reading.

Fame. Michael Waltz – Just six months after the fall of Kabul, America is on the verge of losing its second democratic partner to the iron fist of authoritarianism. Continue reading.

Nicole Sapphire – For the first time in two years, children are returning to the mask-free classroom. For a long time, policy makers and the general public have linked success with the absence of COVID-19. Continue reading.

Alfredo Ortiz – In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Biden will undoubtedly try to distract from his failures at home by focusing on Russia’s war in Ukraine abroad. Continue reading.

Rebecca Henriques – Vladimir Putin has raised his nuclear threat during the war of aggression against Ukraine. Continue reading.

Judith Miller – Is Vladimir Putin crazy? The Mad Hatter theme is now becoming a common knowledge among some elite and media in foreign policy. Continue reading.

Crime Assistance – Over the past few years, car jackings in several major cities across the country have skyrocketed 200% – or more – as law enforcement officials have called for help. Continue reading.

Who is he? – Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, may have avoided the spotlight, but she has become his most staunch supporter. Continue reading.

Soap Star Health – Susan Luchi talks about Hart’s health. Continue reading.

It’s dodging – Sam Elliott is not too happy about the recognition of “The Power of the Dog” before the Oscars. Continue reading.

False media – Ashton Kutcher has called on the Russian media to “lie” as the country continues to attack Ukraine. Continue reading.

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

“Biden’s first official state of the union is now in the book, and as expected, it was an endless, predictable disaster.” – San Hannity

