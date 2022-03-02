World

Zelenskyy assassination plot thwarted; Biden pledges to slice deficit

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Zelenskyy assassination plot thwarted; Biden pledges to slice deficit
Written by admin
Zelenskyy assassination plot thwarted; Biden pledges to slice deficit

Zelenskyy assassination plot thwarted; Biden pledges to slice deficit

chechen newsletter 3 2 22

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …

Contents hide
1 Good morning and welcome to Gadget Clock First. Here’s what you need to know to start your day …
2 Politics
3 Media
4 Opinions
5 In other news
6 Fox Weather
7 Last word
8 “Biden’s first official state of the union is now in the book, and as expected, it was an endless, predictable disaster.” – San Hannity
9 Follow Gadget Clock on social media
10 Sign up for our newsletter
11 Download our apps
12 Watch Gadget Clock Online

Commandos ‘Exclusion’ – A top defense official in Kiev told national media that security forces had “destroyed” a group of elite Chechen commandos trying to locate and assassinate President Volodymyr Zelensky. Continue reading.

Game over – Russia’s aggression in Ukraine has caused a stir in the world arena. Continue reading.

Putin’s revenge? – A former CIA official has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin could launch a cyber attack on US supply chains in response to economic sanctions. Continue reading.

Ukraine gratitude – A Ukrainian-American pastor from Lynchburg shared his community’s stories and prayers with Gadget Clock Digital. Continue reading.

Media Zilting Biden? – CNN anchor Jack Tapper suggests that President Biden is “not getting credit” for managing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading.

Politics

AOC’s upset- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, blasted President Biden’s State of the Union speech for omitting key issues. Continue reading.

Putin called – President Biden, in his first State of the Union address, confronted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s multi-front war against Ukraine. Continue reading.

Deficit reduction – President Biden promised in his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night that the US deficit would be reduced by $ 1 trillion by the end of 2022. Continue reading.

READ Also  Indian diplomat's mic stopped in UN while speaking on China, India suspects diplomatic error

Orange prompting – Orange Harris has been seen speaking out after President Biden mixed Ukrainians and Iranians in his first State of the Union address. Continue reading A

Boebert’s explosion – Republican Lauren Boebert shouted at President Biden in a State of the Union address condemning him for killing 13 American soldiers during a deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. Continue reading.

Media

Energy Struggle – Rep. Alice Stefanik, RNY, was among those who blew up President Biden for a US power-dependent state. Continue reading.

Threw the ball – Laura Ingraham blasted President Biden’s speech, saying she had thrown the ball to change the description of multiple fire neighborhoods in her first year. Continue reading.

‘America’s Last’ – Sean Hannity said President Biden’s State of the Union address, in his opening remarks, “defined America first, not the end.” Continue reading.

Cruise Criticism – Sen. Ted Cruz has torn down President Biden’s State of the Union speech, claiming the president has ignored a number of important issues. Continue reading.

Censorship on the rise – Big Tech lined up with US intelligence agencies during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to censor anyone they did not consider the right perspective. Continue reading.

Opinions

Fame. Michael Waltz – Just six months after the fall of Kabul, America is on the verge of losing its second democratic partner to the iron fist of authoritarianism. Continue reading.

Nicole Sapphire – For the first time in two years, children are returning to the mask-free classroom. For a long time, policy makers and the general public have linked success with the absence of COVID-19. Continue reading.

READ Also  Dixie Fire Updates: Some Residents Refuse to Evacuate

Alfredo Ortiz – In Tuesday night’s State of the Union address, President Biden will undoubtedly try to distract from his failures at home by focusing on Russia’s war in Ukraine abroad. Continue reading.

Rebecca Henriques – Vladimir Putin has raised his nuclear threat during the war of aggression against Ukraine. Continue reading.

Judith Miller – Is Vladimir Putin crazy? The Mad Hatter theme is now becoming a common knowledge among some elite and media in foreign policy. Continue reading.

In other news

Crime Assistance – Over the past few years, car jackings in several major cities across the country have skyrocketed 200% – or more – as law enforcement officials have called for help. Continue reading.

Who is he? – Olena Zelenska, the wife of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, may have avoided the spotlight, but she has become his most staunch supporter. Continue reading.

Soap Star Health – Susan Luchi talks about Hart’s health. Continue reading.

It’s dodging – Sam Elliott is not too happy about the recognition of “The Power of the Dog” before the Oscars. Continue reading.

False media – Ashton Kutcher has called on the Russian media to “lie” as the country continues to attack Ukraine. Continue reading.

Fox Weather

2weather 3 2 22

What does it look like around you? Continue reading.

Last word

“Biden’s first official state of the union is now in the book, and as expected, it was an endless, predictable disaster.” – San Hannity

Follow Gadget Clock on social media

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Sign up for our newsletter

Gadget Clock first

Gadget Clock Opinion

Gadget Clock Lifestyle

Gadget Clock Entertainment (FOX411)

Download our apps

Gadget Clock

Fox business

Fox Weather

READ Also  Utah Mormon church lawsuit over alleged misuse of donations to be appealed

Fox Sports

Pipe

Watch Gadget Clock Online

Gadget Clock Go

This edition of Gadget Clock First was compiled by Gadget Clock Jack Darshlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! (Have a great weekend, stay safe and w) We’ll see you in your inbox on the first Monday.


#Zelenskyy #assassination #plot #thwarted #Biden #pledges #slice #deficit

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment