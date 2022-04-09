Zelenskyy calls for more sanctions as UK’s Boris Johnson makes surprise Kyiv visit



In a brief, pre-recorded speech at the Stand Up for Ukraine Forum in Warsaw, Poland, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called for additional sanctions and further support against Russia.

“Sanctions must be imposed on all Russian banks. Russia’s oil embargo must be imposed. The Russian war crimes machine must be deprived of the ability to operate,” he urged. “Ukraine should be provided with vital assistance. We have asked for weapons. We have asked for financial assistance. We have asked Ukraine and immigrants for help because 10 million people have been forced to flee their homes by the Russians.”

The leader said he hoped the courage shown by the Ukrainians in Russia’s continued aggression would be shared by all around the world and that others should “do everything possible to force Russia to seek peace” and hold its troops and their commanders accountable for their crimes against its people. . .

Zelensky called on the democratic world to support Ukraine’s efforts.

“Ukrainian courage deserves respect. Explain to your politicians. Stay with Ukraine. Stay with freedom. Stay with courage,” he said.

Canadian President Justin Trudeau, Polish President Andrzej Duda and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also gave brief speeches.

It comes as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a surprise meeting with Kiev Zelensky on Saturday.

Johnson’s office said the meeting was a “demonstration of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

It comes a day after Johnson promised to provide Ukraine with another 130 130 million in high-grade military equipment.

The civilian transfer took place on Saturday before a possible Russian attack after a devastating missile attack on Kramatorsk train station on Friday – which killed at least 52 people and injured more than 100 others.

Russia has denied responsibility for the killings and blamed Ukrainian military forces for firing on the station, blaming Moscow for civilian casualties.

The rest of the rocket had the Russian word “for children” painted on it.

Russia has denied the allegations in a statement issued Friday stating “Similar, baseless allegations concerning Russia’s intelligence have been made more than once.

Ukrainian authorities have warned that they expect to see more genocide when they arrive in the southern city of Mariupol.

Russia has withdrawn its troops from northern Ukraine, focusing on the Donbass after failing to capture the country’s capital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.