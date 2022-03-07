Zelenskyy calls for no-fly zone over Ukraine, ‘boycotts’ of Russian oil on day 12 of invasion



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday again called on the international community to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine and to “boycott” Russian oil as Russia continues its offensive in the country for 12 days.

In a statement on Monday, Zelensky called the Ukrainians “peace-loving people” and said they “never wanted this war but it was brought.”

“We have never dreamed of killing, but we are being forced to move the enemy away from our lives and our lands,” he said. 80 years of experience. “

“And it is precisely on our soil that the decision is made whether anyone else in Europe will suffer the same aggression,” he said. “I have told this to the European leaders and I have heard that they agree.”

Zelensky said Ukraine was “determining the future of the continent through our resistance.”

“If the offensive continues and Russia does not change its plan, a new sanctions package is needed,” Zelensky said. “New sanctions against war to maintain peace.”

Zelensky called for a “boycott of Russian exports, such as oil and oil products from Russia.”

“It can be called a ban, but when you refuse to pay a terrorist it can only be called a moral one,” Zelensky said, adding that imports to Russia should be boycotted if Moscow did not want to. “If they follow civilized rules, then they should not get any product or service from their civilization.”

“Let the war feed them,” Zelensky said, urging the international community to “work with big resolutions.”

Zelensky’s call for a boycott of Russian oil imports comes as the Biden administration and members of Congress say it could be time to impose sanctions on Russian imports.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said on Sunday that the administration was talking to partners and allies “in a coordinated way, to look into the possibility of banning Russian oil imports, while ensuring that the world still has an adequate supply of oil.

Blinken says this is a “very active discussion.”

Republicans and moderate Democrats alike have called for increased U.S. energy production, with GOP lawmakers criticizing the Biden administration for shutting down U.S. oil and gas pipelines.

Zelensky, meanwhile, warned that the Ukrainians must “fight against inhumane forces that are trying to destroy humanity.”

“The success of the Ukrainian army, the will of the Ukrainian people, the principle of international sanctions – this is the way to peace,” he said, referring to the Russian attack on residential areas as “terrorism” but warning that they would be “punished.”

“Our armed forces know how to do it. The enemy is tired and frustrated. They have come to our land to look for something that has never been here – cowardice, consent to betrayal,” Zelensky said. “No ordinary person can look at burnt houses without fear, it’s clean, destroyed multi-storey residential buildings; regular vehicles destroyed by rockets, grenade launchers, mortar launchers against people.”

“The feeling is that this is happening in another country but it is happening in our country, as in our country that always wants peace more than anything,” he said.

Calling for a no-fly zone again, Zelensky pleaded with Western allies: “How many more deaths and losses are needed to secure Ukraine’s skies?”

“What is the difference between the peaceful people of Kharkiv and Mykolaiv and Hamburg and Vienna? We are waiting for the decision, to clear the sky, either you have the force or you will give us anti-aircraft defense fighter planes. He said.

Zelensky called a no-fly zone “not just for Ukraine, but for yourself, to prove that humanity will win as soon as possible.”

“The Ukrainian government is already working on how to recover our country after the victory, how we can strengthen the country while we are at war,” Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy, on Sunday, called for a no-fly zone in a video message posted on Twitter in English with subtitles: “We repeat every day: ‘Close the sky over Ukraine!'”

Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, echoed the same message on Gadget Clock Sunday, in response to the Biden administration saying it would not impose a no-fly zone. Markarova offered a reminder that Russia had invaded Ukraine without provocation, and that if it could happen to Ukraine, it could happen to others.

“So if this is the case with Ukraine, who is safe? Can any democracy feel safe now?” Markarova said in surprise. “So, I think, you know, the events of the last 11 days clearly show that we have to work together and that Russia can attack anyone completely without provocation as they did with Ukraine. So it’s time for all of us to take action.”

The Biden administration and both Democratic and Republican lawmakers have made it clear that they are strongly opposed to such a move, following calls from Ukraine’s no-fly zone.

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Explains why a no-fly zone is more complex and dangerous than humans realize.

Rubio told ABC’s “This Week”: “It’s not just a matter of passing rules that everyone has to abide by. In a week. “

“Gadget Clock Sunday,” Rubio’s Democratic and Republican colleagues agreed, pointing out why a no-fly zone would not be in the best interests of the United States, even if it was understandable for Ukraine.

“I think we need to make it clear that we are not going to war with Russia, that this will be the beginning of World War II, and that it will lead the whole of Europe to a wider war,” said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Con.

“If I were President Zelensky, I would want a no-fly zone. The problem is, there is no such thing as a no-fly zone over Ukraine,” Murphy said. “If the United States puts planes in the sky, we will immediately shoot at Russian planes. They will shoot at us. We will go to war.”

Sen. Johnny Ernst, R-Iowa also acknowledged that Zelensky was doing the right thing by seeking a no-fly zone for his country, but made it clear that “we do not want to be directly involved with the Russians.”

“But what we can do,” Ernst said, was that “President Jelensky and his armed services are provided with all the defenses to secure their own airspace.”

Ernst said it began by providing President Zelensky with an air platform, ensuring that those pilots were able to defend their own airspace.

Last week, the Biden administration denied establishing a no-fly zone for Russian aircraft over Ukraine, with senior defense officials saying that enacting a law would put the United States in a “fight” – as President Biden has insisted the US military would not do. War in Ukraine.

A no-fly zone is “just won’t happen,” the official added.

Biden, last week, approved sending an additional 7,000 U.S. troops to Germany, saying the United States would “protect every inch of NATO territory with the full force of American power.”

“Let me say again – our forces are not and will not be involved in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine,” Biden said. “Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to protect our NATO allies and reassure those allies in the past.”

“There is no doubt, no doubt, that the United States and every NATO ally will fulfill our Article V commitment, which says that an attack on one is an attack on all,” Biden said.

Last month, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin kept 8,500 U.S. troops in high readiness.

Over the weekend, Zelensky called for more deadly aid to Congress, more aircraft, more sanctions and a virtual video call with lawmakers to stop Russian oil exports as Washington weighed in more aid to help Ukraine fight the ongoing brutal Russian invasion.

The meeting took place at a time when NATO was rejecting Zelensky’s request for a no-fly zone over Ukraine to provide aircraft cover for the people of Ukraine. Zelensky condemned the decision, but NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned that having coalition aircraft over Ukraine’s airspace could spark a new world war.

Ukraine is not a member of NATO and therefore is not subject to the provisions of Article V of the NATO Alliance, which states that when a member state is attacked, all member states will provide assistance.

The Biden administration is requesting at least $ 10 billion in new funding to help Ukraine in Putin’s war against the nation. According to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the aid will go to Ukraine and neighboring regions in the coming days and weeks for additional humanitarian, security and economic assistance.

Zelensky, meanwhile, said the Ukrainian government was developing a “special assistance package” for businesses and employees in Ukraine and for recruits to the armed forces and other defense agencies. The package would free those who “pay taxes on land and lease state communal property in areas where military action is taking place.”

“These conditions apply throughout the entire period of martial law and will last for a minimum of one year after it expires,” Zelensky said.

