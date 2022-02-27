Zelenskyy calls for Russia’s ouster from UN Security Council, says Ukraine attack ‘bears signs of genocide’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called on Russia to lose its voting power as a member of the UN Security Council, accusing the country of carrying out “criminal acts” that carry “signs of genocide”. In a report.

“This is terrorism,” Zelensky said in a video message, referring to a military strike ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has spread across Ukraine in recent days to target the capital Kiev and the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv. , Among other locations.

“They are going to drop more bombs on our Ukrainian cities, they are going to kill our children more subtly,” he added, according to Reuters. “This is the evil that has come to our country and must be destroyed.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Russia’s criminal activities against Ukraine carry signs of genocide,” he added, the report said.

Belarus rejects site

Also on Sunday, Zelensky said he was ready for talks with Russia – but rejected offers to hold talks in Belarus, claiming the country was a stage for Russian aggression last week.

“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We offered them all,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse, citing alternative locations for the proposed talks.

“And any other city in the country from which missiles do not fly would be suitable for us,” he added.

On Sunday, the Kremlin announced that it had sent a negotiating team to Belarus to hold talks with Ukrainian officials.

“The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who noted that the delegation included military personnel and diplomats, according to Reuters.

However, Ukrainian officials have claimed that possible peace talks are not “real” and instead “propaganda”, the report said.

Macron makes a point

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko to “expel Russian troops from Belarusian territory as soon as possible, as these troops are waging a unilateral and unjust war.”

During a phone call on Saturday, Macron “made a point of condemning the seriousness of a decision that would allow Russia to deploy nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil,” a readout from a call to Gadget Clock Digital said.

Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, extending it to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Sunday, after Russian forces waited outside the city for several days. Russian forces have also attacked other places, including the capital Kiev.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.