World

Zelenskyy calls for Russia’s ouster from UN Security Council, says Ukraine attack ‘bears signs of genocide’

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Zelenskyy calls for Russia’s ouster from UN Security Council, says Ukraine attack ‘bears signs of genocide’
Written by admin
Zelenskyy calls for Russia’s ouster from UN Security Council, says Ukraine attack ‘bears signs of genocide’

Zelenskyy calls for Russia’s ouster from UN Security Council, says Ukraine attack ‘bears signs of genocide’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday called on Russia to lose its voting power as a member of the UN Security Council, accusing the country of carrying out “criminal acts” that carry “signs of genocide”. In a report.

“This is terrorism,” Zelensky said in a video message, referring to a military strike ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has spread across Ukraine in recent days to target the capital Kiev and the country’s second-largest city Kharkiv. , Among other locations.

“They are going to drop more bombs on our Ukrainian cities, they are going to kill our children more subtly,” he added, according to Reuters. “This is the evil that has come to our country and must be destroyed.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Russia’s criminal activities against Ukraine carry signs of genocide,” he added, the report said.

Belarus rejects site

Contents hide
1 Belarus rejects site
2 Macron makes a point

Also on Sunday, Zelensky said he was ready for talks with Russia – but rejected offers to hold talks in Belarus, claiming the country was a stage for Russian aggression last week.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.
(Office of the President of Ukraine)

“Warsaw, Bratislava, Budapest, Istanbul, Baku. We offered them all,” Zelensky was quoted as saying by Agence France-Presse, citing alternative locations for the proposed talks.

“And any other city in the country from which missiles do not fly would be suitable for us,” he added.

READ Also  U.S. Is ‘Considering’ Diplomatic Boycott of Beijing Olympics, Biden Says

On Sunday, the Kremlin announced that it had sent a negotiating team to Belarus to hold talks with Ukrainian officials.

“The Russian delegation is ready for talks, and we are now waiting for the Ukrainians,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who noted that the delegation included military personnel and diplomats, according to Reuters.

However, Ukrainian officials have claimed that possible peace talks are not “real” and instead “propaganda”, the report said.

Macron makes a point

Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron has called on Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko to “expel Russian troops from Belarusian territory as soon as possible, as these troops are waging a unilateral and unjust war.”

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, speaking at a news conference in Rome on November 26, 2021.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France, speaking at a news conference in Rome on November 26, 2021.
(Getty Images)

During a phone call on Saturday, Macron “made a point of condemning the seriousness of a decision that would allow Russia to deploy nuclear weapons on Belarusian soil,” a readout from a call to Gadget Clock Digital said.

Russia launched its offensive in Ukraine on Thursday, extending it to Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, on Sunday, after Russian forces waited outside the city for several days. Russian forces have also attacked other places, including the capital Kiev.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

#Zelenskyy #calls #Russias #ouster #Security #Council #Ukraine #attack #bears #signs #genocide

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Kamala Harris says Russia will suffer significant economic costs if it invades Ukraine: 'Swift and severe'

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment