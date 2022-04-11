Zelenskyy claims ‘tens of thousands’ killed by Russian military in Mariupol



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday, “Mariupol has been destroyed, thousands of people have been killed. [are] Dead but the Russians are still fighting. ”

Zelensky made the remarks to South Korean lawmakers.

“Ukraine needs a variety of military technologies, from aircraft to tanks,” he said, according to Reuters. “South Korea can help us.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

Mariupol officials estimate that about 5,000 civilians have been killed, but warned last week that the death toll could be in the thousands, given the size of the city’s devastation.

Mariupol City Council last week also accused Russian forces of relying on mobile crematoriums to cover up their alleged war crimes there.

Mariupol, which has been partially occupied for weeks, has been the target of the most brutal Russian invasion of Ukraine since the February 24 offensive began.

Monday, d The United Kingdom Ministry of Defense said in a statement “Before the Phosphorus War in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces raised the possibility of their future employment in Mariupol as the fight for the city intensifies.”

Caitlin McPhall and James Levinson of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.