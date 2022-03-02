Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: ‘Beyond humanity … damn them’



At a news conference on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Monday’s Russian airstrikes on Bobby Yar, a Holocaust memorial in the capital Kiev, and called the destruction “out of humanity.”

“It’s out of humanity,” Zelensky said, according to a translation by the Associated Press. “This kind of missile attack means that to many Russians, our Kyiv is a complete foreign country. They know nothing about our capital, our history. They have instructions to erase our history, our country and all of us.”

“Russian mothers are losing their children to the absolute foreign country for them,” he added. “Think about this number, about 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.”

“Get what? Get Ukraine? It’s impossible,” Zelensky said. Kyiv is independent. “It cannot be changed by missiles, bombs, tanks, any strike. We are in our homeland. And there will be an international tribunal for them to fight against us.”

If the Ukrainian president attacks the Holocaust memorial, there is speculation that Russia could launch another attack.

“Even if Bobby Yar (is hit) then what will happen next), any other ‘military’ object, ‘NATO base’ is threatening Russia?” Zelensky asked, according to the AP. “Sophie’s Cathedral, Lavra, Andrew’s Church? Whatever they dream about. Their curse.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to justify his attack on Ukraine as an attempt to “disfigure” the country by playing on the long-standing hatred of the Russian people towards the Nazi regime. Yet the Zelensky Jew and his family members died in the Holocaust. Russian officials compared him to Jews who were forced to cooperate with the Nazis.

Ukrainian officials have compared Russia’s bombing of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, to a 1941 Nazi attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kulebao compared Russia to Nazi Germany during the invasion of Kiev.

“Terrible Russian rocket attack on Kiev,” Kuleba tweeted. “The last time our capital was invaded by Nazi Germany was in 1941. Ukraine overcame that evil and will defeat it. Stop Putin. Tear Russia apart.” [Sever] Get rid of all ties with Russia [everywhere]”

According to Ukrainian authorities, the strike, which damaged Bobby Yar, also hit a TV tower and killed five civilians.

