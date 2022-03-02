World

Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: ‘Beyond humanity … damn them’

2 days ago
Add Comment
by admin
Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: ‘Beyond humanity … damn them’
Written by admin
Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: ‘Beyond humanity … damn them’

Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: ‘Beyond humanity … damn them’

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

At a news conference on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned Monday’s Russian airstrikes on Bobby Yar, a Holocaust memorial in the capital Kiev, and called the destruction “out of humanity.”

“It’s out of humanity,” Zelensky said, according to a translation by the Associated Press. “This kind of missile attack means that to many Russians, our Kyiv is a complete foreign country. They know nothing about our capital, our history. They have instructions to erase our history, our country and all of us.”

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Russian mothers are losing their children to the absolute foreign country for them,” he added. “Think about this number, about 6,000 Russian soldiers have been killed.”

Kiev, Ukraine - Emergency workers respond after a missile landed near a TV tower in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, on March 01, 2022.

Kiev, Ukraine – Emergency workers respond after a missile landed near a TV tower in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, on March 01, 2022.
(Photo by Wolfgang Schwan / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

“Get what? Get Ukraine? It’s impossible,” Zelensky said. Kyiv is independent. “It cannot be changed by missiles, bombs, tanks, any strike. We are in our homeland. And there will be an international tribunal for them to fight against us.”

If the Ukrainian president attacks the Holocaust memorial, there is speculation that Russia could launch another attack.

“Even if Bobby Yar (is hit) then what will happen next), any other ‘military’ object, ‘NATO base’ is threatening Russia?” Zelensky asked, according to the AP. “Sophie’s Cathedral, Lavra, Andrew’s Church? Whatever they dream about. Their curse.”

In this photo, provided by the press office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the nation in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.

In this photo, provided by the press office of the President of Ukraine, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky is addressing the nation in Kiev, Ukraine, on Friday, February 25, 2022.
((Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP))

READ Also  NY Man Arrested in Deadly Shooting of 21-Year-Old SUNY Cellist – Gadget Clock

Russian President Vladimir Putin has tried to justify his attack on Ukraine as an attempt to “disfigure” the country by playing on the long-standing hatred of the Russian people towards the Nazi regime. Yet the Zelensky Jew and his family members died in the Holocaust. Russian officials compared him to Jews who were forced to cooperate with the Nazis.

Ukrainian officials have compared Russia’s bombing of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, to a 1941 Nazi attack.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kulebao compared Russia to Nazi Germany during the invasion of Kiev.

“Terrible Russian rocket attack on Kiev,” Kuleba tweeted. “The last time our capital was invaded by Nazi Germany was in 1941. Ukraine overcame that evil and will defeat it. Stop Putin. Tear Russia apart.” [Sever] Get rid of all ties with Russia [everywhere]”

MOSCOW, Russia - December 28 (Russia Out) - Russian President Vladimir Putin is toasting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on December 28, 2017, as he greets military personnel taking part in the Syrian operation.

MOSCOW, Russia – December 28 (Russia Out) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is toasting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia, on December 28, 2017, as he greets military personnel taking part in the Syrian operation.
(Photo by Mikhail Svetlov / Getty Images)

According to Ukrainian authorities, the strike, which damaged Bobby Yar, also hit a TV tower and killed five civilians.

Jessica Chasma of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.


#Zelenskyy #condemns #Russian #missile #attack #Holocaust #memorial #humanity #damn

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Vermont is the first state to partially vaccinate at least 80 percent of its eligible population.

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment