Zelenskyy demands ‘global control’ over Russia’s nuclear capabilities after ‘completely irresponsible actions’



In a speech marking the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denounced the “total irresponsible actions” around Russia’s nuclear power plant and called for “global control” of the Kremlin’s nuclear capabilities.

“Every year on April 26, the world commemorates the Chernobyl disaster, the worst nuclear disaster in human history,” Jelensky began. “But this year, just remembering Chernobyl is not enough … because this year, Russia has created a new threat that could surpass even the worst of accidents.”

The president recalled the night of March 4, when the Zaporizhiya nuclear power plant caught fire after Russian forces began shelling the plant during the attack. “They knew exactly what they were shooting at,” he said. “But they had orders to seize the item at any cost. They didn’t care about anything. They didn’t care because Zaporizhiya station is the largest in Europe. How many power units there are and how the shelling could end.”

Zelensky recalled talking to world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, that night.

“It is even more amazing how quickly and completely Russia, the country as a whole, and its people can forget about the worst disaster,” the president added, noting that the Russians suffered in the wake of the Chernobyl disaster on April 26, 1986. .

Instead of celebrating the anniversary of the disaster – which directly killed less than 100 people but increased the death toll in the surrounding area in decades – Russia has exacerbated the situation, Zelensky complained.

“Instead, today they launched three missiles against Ukraine so that they could fly directly over the blocks of our nuclear power plants – over three nuclear power plants at once, over the Zaporizhiya, Khmelnitsky and South Ukrainian NPPs,” the president said. “What is it? Are they threatening? No word.”

“It simply came to our notice then that they did not understand what Chernobyl was doing. “Russian troops who were trying to invade Kyiv through the Chernobyl zone used the restricted area as a military base. They established positions on the ground where standing is also prohibited.” He further added that Russian forces had looted the Chernobyl radiation monitoring system – “they have looted a nuclear analysis laboratory.”

“Only thanks to the professionalism and conscience of our experts working at Chernobyl station … we were able to save Ukraine, save Europe from another catastrophe,” he said.

Jelensky noted that the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, had met in Kiev to remember the Chernobyl disaster and to pledge his support.

“We have discussed ways to influence the situation to protect Europe and the world from all the dangers posed by Russia and the completely irresponsible actions of the Russian Federation,” he said. He then called for a global acquisition of Russia’s nuclear capabilities.

“I believe that despite what the Russian military has done in the Chernobyl zone and the Zaporizhiya power plant, no one in the world can feel safe knowing how many nuclear installations, nuclear weapons and related technology the Russian state has,” Zelensky said. . “If Russia forgets what Chernobyl is, it means that Russia needs global control over its nuclear facilities and nuclear technology.”

Grossio visited Chernobyl and provided IAEA resources at the plant, which was held for five weeks by Russian forces until the withdrawal on March 31. He thanked the workers for their resilience and courage during the conflict.

“We don’t just respect you, we appreciate you because you did exactly what you expected,” Grossi told staff. “You showed professionalism, courage and of course patriotism. But you did the right thing so don’t worry, we’re here, the IAEA will be there.”

Russia’s Security Council Secretary Nikolai has stated that “armed Ukraine is a threat to Russia, not only from the point of view of the development and use of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.” Patrushev, according to the state-owned news agency.

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who met with Kiev Zelensky over the weekend, called the remarks “extremely dangerous.”

“I think any of these blasters are very dangerous and helpless when it comes to the use of nuclear potential, the use of nuclear weapons,” Austin told reporters on Tuesday. “No one wants to see a nuclear war. No one can win.”

In December 1994, Ukraine relinquished its nuclear weapons – which the Soviet Union had kept in the country – in exchange for security assurances from Russia, Britain and the United States.