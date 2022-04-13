Zelenskyy mocks Russia’s war strategy as troop losses mount: ‘Who could approve such a plan?’



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday ridiculed statements by Vladimir Putin and Russia, claiming that his attack on his country was “going according to plan” and that Moscow was willing to bear more military losses.

At the end of March, Russia officially said it had lost 1,351 troops in the ongoing war, but Ukraine believes the actual number is closer to 20,000, according to Reuters.

Russia has said in a statement that its so-called “special operations” are being carried out as planned. But, to be honest, no one in the world understands how such a plan could work, “Zelensky said on Wednesday. A video address.

“How could such a plan come about to kill thousands of its own soldiers in a month-long war? Who can approve of such a plan?” Zelensky apparently added Putin.

The Ukrainian leader then asked how many more troops Moscow was willing to suffer casualties, offering a range as high as several thousand, Reuters reported.

On March 24, the Russian Defense Ministry tweeted That operation is “going according to plan.”

Putin said the same thing yesterday, but in early April Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov admitted to Sky News that “we have [had] Significant loss of troops [in Ukraine] And it’s a huge tragedy for us. ”

“We must understand that not all Russian tanks are stuck on the ground, not all enemy troops just flee the battlefield, and not all of them are conceptualized who do not know how to keep weapons properly,” Zelensky added on Wednesday.

“That doesn’t mean we should be afraid of them,” he added. “That means we should not underestimate the achievements of our fighters, our military.”